Pricing Your Digital Product, A Few Tips and Tactics

There are a number of important considerations when it comes to pricing your digital product online.

Market Research

The first one will be what the market bears. For example, if you decide to launch a Kindle book on Amazon, Kindle has certain pricing parameters. The most common price points are between $0.99 and $9.99. There are various reasons for this. The first is the royalty terms. From $0.99 to $2.98, you will only get a 35% royalty, but you will sell more books if your audience is a price sensitive one.

From the $2.99 to $9.99 price point, you will get a 70% royalty. But, there is a delivery fee involved which can be prohibitively expensive if you have a lot of images in your book, such as comics and manga. However, if your book is mostly text with only a small number of images, then chances are your delivery fee will only be a few pennies. This means that if you sell a book at $2.99, you can probably earn about $2 per book.

Dealing with Price Sensitivity

You must price your book in line with similar books on the market. If you are more expensive, you need to make your value proposition clear. See what the main price points are in your niche and check out your main competitors. Come up with a price based on what seems typical for your market.

Psychological Pricing

This will depend on the topic. The more urgent the need, the more you can charge for it. Think about the “pain points” of people in your niche – that is, the problems they have that they really need to solve. Make your value clear and price your book affordably, and you should have no trouble selling well.

Going by the Numbers

The numbers 7 and 9 have been shown to be the most popular when it comes to selling online. Studies indicate that a price of $4.99, for example, makes people associate it with four dollars, not five. One of the most popular price points at Amazon for a meaty ebook is $6.97. This is also a good starting price because you can always offer discounts. It is also important to note that once you publish at a certain price, Amazon does not really allow you to change it. You can go lower, but it is always tricky to start low and then try to go higher.

Bundling

Group two or more items together for one reasonable price. This will increase the dollar value per sale. It won’t be the same amount as pricing the two items separately, but bundling helps remove price resistance.

Bonus Items

Add extra items to sweeten the deal. The bonuses can tip the scales in your favor, especially if they are really useful items like checklists, tip sheets and more.

Tiered Pricing

Think silver, gold and platinum. Offer people digital packages with more and more value, for a higher and higher price. They can then choose to buy exactly what they need and are willing to spend.

A Money-Back Guarantee

This assure them there is no risk in buying your product, making sales a lot easier.

Use these tips and watch your sales increase as a result.