Remarketing to Change Minds and Convert

Remarketing is an incredibly effective way to connect with all the visitors on your website. It is especially effective for those individuals who’ve visited your website but did not make an inquiry or purchase. This marketing technique allows you to strategically place your targeted ads in front of a defined audience, the same people who previously visited your website.

Remarketing can be highly effective, because once a potential customer leaves your website, they will be constantly reminded of it through adverts, despite browsing elsewhere on the internet. These ads will let you deliver your message in both texts and imagery. The ads are managed by Google AdWords and will be exhibited on websites that accept ad placements.

This particular form of digital marketing is especially ideal for the sales process, but it is a bit time consuming. If you can manage to execute a remarketing strategy the right way, it can be an extremely powerful tool when it comes to conversions and brand awareness.

Remarketing – How Does it Work?

The process is quite simple. It works by creating cookies on your visitors’ browsers as they visit your website. The cookies are identified and added to the remarketing list. Google has created an incredibly versatile marketing tool. It will allow you to create multiple remarketing lists with various different criterions, which ensures maximum relevance of your remarketing initiative and the highest level of impact in terms of conversion.

Google allows its remarketing users to carefully craft the perfect remarketing strategy by giving sufficient control over how you create your remarketing list. For example, how many ads would you choose to show an individual and visitors who convert are not to be added on to your list.

If you’re thinking about initiating a remarketing campaign for your website, you’d be delighted to know that the process is extremely flexible and user-friendly. Google has now incorporated Google Analytics code into their AdWord and remarketing feature.

How to Remarket Your Website

Before you even begin to consider remarketing, you need to create ads that are highly relevant to your website, and your products and services. Furthermore, the ads should be appealing to your target market. These ads should be enticing enough for the viewers to make sure they come back to your website. For example, you can utilize remarketing to display discounts and special offers, which might tempt your potential customers to revisit your website.

If you’re simply looking to get your brand into the market, you can use remarketing to display your brand to visitors for an extended period of time. Since Google offers the feature through AdWords, you can track your progress through the various tracking software such as Google Analytics.

Disadvantages of Remarketing

Remarketing has proven to be detrimental when it comes to creating awareness regarding your brand. However, excessive remarketing has proven to devalue your brand through diminishing returns, as it can get annoying for your visitors to see your banners and adverts all the time. Although, this is definitely a cause for concern, anything when performed excessively will have a negative impact.

Remarketing has proven to be extremely potent, especially when administered in smaller dosages. If you intend to create a remarketing strategy, make sure not to go overboard and don’t neglect your normal marketing initiative, organic and direct channels.