How to Run Powerful Advertising Campaigns without Breaking the Bank

We have all wasted money on advertising however modern technology does allow almost anyone to run a powerful advertising campaign without it breaking the bank. You can utilize many different networks to focus your advertising campaign whilst they are low cost but highly effective.

Pick a Network

You have a few different choices when selecting a low cost network, with which to spend your advertising budget. The most popular and least expensive right now are the top three listed below.

Facebook

YouTube

Twitter Ads

Seriously, if you can’t find your audience on Facebook, you probably won’t be able to find them anyplace the reach of Facebook is that extensive now. Start with Facebook because their system is easier to use and you can easily set a budget and target your audience, in fact if you have $50 to spend its worth giving it a go just to learn how easy it really is and how targeted and highly focused you can make your advertisement.

Set Your Budget

You can set your advertising budget as low as five dollars a day and achieve successful results. This is especially true on Facebook where you can also specifically target your audience in a way that is almost unheard of elsewhere else.

Create an Incentive

You need a lead magnet of some sort to attract your audience to your advertisement and to encourage them to take action. This typically means you need to give them something in order to get them onto your website. It can be an information product, an eBook, a white paper, an infographic, a chart, an app… something that you know that your target audience needs and will want enough to sign up for your email list or click through further to purchase something more.

Use Engaging Imagery

Realistic (not obviously posed) images with attractive people, even yourself, seem to resonate most with viewers. So, give your images thought and don’t just pick any old stock photography. Pick an image that evokes the emotions you want your prospects to feel.

Create Awesome Ad Copy

Your ad copy should be simple and use relatable language that your audience understands. It should show how you empathize with your potential customer in a clear way. It should also tell your viewer how to sign up and get your product, service or lead magnet now.

Create an Effective Landing Page

Your landing page is extremely important when it comes to running a great advertising campaign. If you’re getting a lot of click throughs but no actual subscribers or no buyers of your product, then blame the sales page or landing page. The best landing page focuses on benefits over features and seeks to connect to the reader emotionally.

Host a Webinar

This can be looked at as a lead magnet too, but it can also be a great way to get your advertising going. By marketing your free webinar on Facebook, you will get sign-ups that will go directly to your list, plus offer them free information at the same time. What could be better?

Know Your Target Audience

One of the most important aspects of running an advertising campaign is the targeting of your audience. You should know exactly who you want to see your ad so that you can choose those people when you choose your audience, the more precise you can be the more effective your advertising will be.

If you really want to run a powerful and effective advertising campaign without breaking the bank, this is the way to do it.