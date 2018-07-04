Overcoming Your Fear of Creating Live Videos

If you are like most people, then you are are terrified of speaking in public. One survey showed it as many people’s number one fear, compared with dying, which was number three! This terror of public speaking can be magnified significantly as soon as an online business owner starts to think about creating live videos.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are simple ways to start creating live video without breaking into a cold sweat or feeling as if you are coming across as a hideous-looking idiot.

Dress for Success

Put on something comfortable you know you look good in. Avoid busy prints and stick to solids.

Have Your Script to Hand At All Times, or Use a Teleprompter

No one expects you to memorize every single important point you wish to present. Print out a set of talking points or outline script of the most important things you want to say about particular topics. Or, create a PowerPoint presentation with talking points printed in a large font on each slide. Position your laptop within eye range of your video camera lens so you appear as though you are looking at the camera. Use a clicker or set a duration per slide.

Rehearse Several Times

Again, just because it is live does not mean going in completely unprepared. Use your talking points and practice on camera. Play it back and critique (but don’t beat) yourself about what you did well and what you could do better. Play it at a fast speed as well so you can detect and correct head movements and other fidgeting. Think calm and still, like the actors in the movies.

Introduce Yourself in a Natural Manner

By now, you should already have an “elevator speech” for your marketing: an introduction to who you are and what you do that lasts no more than 30 seconds and can be used in any situation. Use it so you can get right into the content of your video.

Speak Slowly, But Not Too Slowly

You need to speak slowly enough for people to understand you, but not so slowly that you come off as wooden or boring. Again, practice will help you with your pacing. Remember, you are trying to connect with your audience and keep them watching, not put them to sleep.

Make Sure Your Video Has a Goal and a Call to Action

Every video should have a goal you wish to accomplish by the end of it. The goal might be:

Branding your business

Driving traffic to your site

Getting subscribers

Making sales

Depending on the goal, you would then create a call to action (CTA) to get your target audience to help you reach your goal. For example, if you want to get more subscribers, create a special landing page with an attractive lead magnet such as a free eBook or eCourse on a hot topic in your niche and tell them to, “Visit URL to get your free download today.”

Make the URL Easy to Remember

Make the URL easy to remember. Use tinyURL.com and customize the URL using a simple keyword. Paste the URL into a word processing document, put it in a large font, and print out the page. Hold up the page whenever you mention the URL.

Ask a Question, Then Answer It

Have one unifying question or theme for the video, and answer the question in a number of ways. You could give five hints, tips, or examples from your experience.

If It’s Bad, You Can Always Delete It

Chances are most people won’t see you live. They will see the archived recording of your video. If it is really bad, just delete it, or re-record it once you have prepped a bit more.

Take Questions at the End

It can be really distracting to have to watch the comments feed. Tell the audience at the start that you will present your information first, and then if they have any questions, you will answer them at the end.

If you follow these tips, creating live videos will soon be just another marketing job instead of something scary.