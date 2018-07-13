Optimum Times to Post on Each Social Media Platform

Social media marketing is part art, part science. The science comes in when considering your metrics, which should show when your followers are most active and engage the most with your content. More engagement means more visibility, which can lead to more traffic, subscribers, and sales.

A recent megastudy of 23 studies about optimum posting times in the US has yielded some interesting results which could help you boost your social media success.

Link – https://blog.hubspot.com/

Let’s look at what the research tells us about each of the top social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Instagram

We’ll look at each of these in turn.

1. Facebook

The best times to post on Facebook is 1–4PM late into the week, and on weekends:

Saturday and Sunday at 12–1PM

Thursday and Friday at 1–4PM

Wednesday at 3PM

The best times to post on Facebook in general to increase your shares and click-throughs:

1PM

3PM

9AM

Check these suggestions against your own metrics. Go to Insights, Overview, and check the dates and times in your own account. If the two match, then start creating an editorial calendar that fits your account’s pattern.

2. Twitter

The optimal times to tweet are 12–3PM, with a peak best time at 5PM. During the workweek is best, though some niches might have more active audiences on the weekend, such as if you are an eCommerce site.

Wednesday at Noon and 5–6PM

Monday–Friday at 12–3PM and 5PM

Experiment with 2–3AM, 6–7AM, and 9–10PM as well.

When to tweet in general to increase retweets and click-throughs:

5–6PM

Noon each day

3PM

Buffer.com is a convenient tool which has both a free and paid level. It allows you to schedule content to be posted to your accounts. The free level of service will give you one account. The paid levels will give you up to 10.

One of the most useful features of Buffer is that it will analyze your account, determine the best times for you to publish content, and create slots for them. When you add content to the interface, it will queue up the content to go into those slots. This means you can market around the clock at optimal times without sitting up all day and night.

You can also cross-post with just a few tweaks, so that (for example) your Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+ activities are all uploaded and in the queues with just a couple of clicks.

3. Google+

The beginning of the workday morning is optimal for Google+. It is most popular with people in the photography and cooking niches. Peak times include:

Wednesday at 9AM

Weekdays at 9–11AM

When to post on Google+ in general:

9AM

11AM

12–1PM

4. LinkedIn

Midweek posting is optimal, from 5–6PM.

Tuesday at 10–11AM

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30–8:30AM, 12PM, and 5–6PM are also good times.

When to post on LinkedIn to get the most click-throughs:

5–6PM

7–8AM

12PM

5. Pinterest

Saturdays are your best bet for reaching Pinterest uses, and later in the evenings.

Saturdays at 8–11PM

Fridays at 3PM

The studies show these to be the best times:

8–11PM with 9PM peak

2–4AM and 2–4PM

1–3PM

Again, if you are using a tool like Buffer, let it set up your optimal times and queue up your high-quality images.

6. Instagram

Instagram audiences are engaged throughout the week. Mondays appear to be a bit more popular than other days of the week. Best times include:

Monday and Thursday at any time other than 3–4PM

Videos any day at 9PM–8AM

Experiment with 2AM, 5PM, and Wednesday at 7PM

The suggested best times to post on Instagram:

8–9AM

2AM

5PM

Check the metrics at your site and you should soon have an optimal posting time calendar for your social media marketing.