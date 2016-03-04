Online Marketing Tips for Home Business Owners

As a home based business owner you have to market your business continuously if you ever hope to succeed. “Always be marketing” is a common saying and this applies especially to home based business owners. Even if you have enough customers now, or a month from now, you may find that there comes a times when you don’t and the marketing you do today will pay off during such times. Here are just a few online marketing tips to help you with your marketing.

Know Your Audience

If you really understand who your best customers, buyer personas, audience or whatever you call them, if you understand them and the problems you solve for them, then your marketing will be much more effective.

Know Your Goals

You need to start by knowing your goals and when setting goals try to keep them realistic, wanting to build a website and generate a million dollars in sales is in theory possible but without a suitable budget you’re never going to achieve this. So set realistic goals for each type of marketing that you do, for example start by having a goal of attracting 1000 people to your website a month.

Evaluate Your Starting Point

Determine where you are now in terms of your content and all aspects of your marketing activities. Prioritize up the things that need to be improved upon and pull back on the things that need to be pulled back on.

Use Appropriate Tags

Meta tags, header tags, and image alt tags are all still important when it comes to getting attention for your website from the various search engines. Check everything that you can, to ensure that all your tags are set.

Learn to Understand Your Analytics

Whether it’s Google Analytics or a social networks analytics, it’s important to familiarize yourself with them so that you can use them to improve your marketing efforts. No matter how small of a business you have, understanding your numbers can help.

Join the Chamber of Commerce

This might seem like weird advice for online marketing, but usually you can end up on a chambers online directory which can give you a credible link back to your website.

Get to Know Your Competition

Always get to know who your main competitors are and figure out what they’re up to online. You don’t want to copy them, but you can get ideas from them as to what type of marketing works for them. Plus, you can look at their offerings and figure out how you can make yours better.

Improve Your Website

Once you build your website and its launched, you’ll be super happy and feel great. But, when it comes to websites, you have to keep updating them continuously. You should like to improve your SEO, improve your layout, and keep adding too and improving the actual content.

Post Videos Online

A great way to move offline activity into online activity is to post videos online. Post them on YouTube, Facebook, and your blog. People love watching short videos from one to three minutes in length.

Post Images Online

Images are a big hit online too, especially if they are original and not of the stock photo eke. Post a few pictures of the “day in the life” of your work and you’ll be more relatable to your peers and to your customers as well. It’s a good way to tie in different events to your products and services.

Blog Regularly

The more you can blog, the better, let me repeat that, the more you blog the better. But it’s important that you have something to say too. Don’t just put up something for the sake of putting up anything. Be sure to create a blog post that has a reason for existing and a marketing goal in mind.

Read about Your Niche

The more you understand and read about your industry and niche, the more you’ll have to add to it. You can learn about your industry from magazines, books, blogs, and other types of publications.

Keep marketing in all the normal ways such as online social networks, blogging, and social networking. Try adding in something new each month to find out which type of marketing works best for you and remember if you are passionate about one form of marketing you’ll work harder at that one and generally make it work successfully for you. Oh, I almost forgot these marketing tips apply to not only home based business owners but to all business owners wanting to succeed online.