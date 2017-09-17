Nine Reasons People Are Unsubscribing from Your Email List

You work so hard to get subscribers on your email list. You might even be paying for pay per click (PPC) and other advertising to try to build your list. Isn’t it a shame if they start to drop off in droves? And what can you do about it if they do?

There are a number of reasons why people will unsubscribe from an email marketing list. Knowing these reasons means you can do your utmost to prevent this and maintain a happy and above all responsive email marketing list.

Your Value Proposition Isn’t Clear

We are all busy people. Everyone wants to know “What’s in it for me?” when they sign up for a list. You might get them onto your list with a free ebook or ecourse, but they will unsubscribe as soon as they have the free item unless they feel confident that you have something genuinely useful to offer.

The Content Isn’t Relevant to Them

A lot of businesses email about things that are important to them, not things that are important to their target audience. But if you are emailing a newsletter, for example, most of them will not care what’s new in your business unless it is helpful to them. Put the needs of your audience, not your desire to make money, at the forefront of each planned email.

Your Subject Lines Stink

Your subject lines are the only real way to get your subscribers to open your email and read it. Learn how to craft interesting keyworded subject lines that will resonate with your readers.

Your Opening Paragraph Stinks

If you are lucky enough to get an open, your first paragraph needs to draw them in so they want to read more. Also note that with some email client preview panes, such as Gmail, the first paragraph will appear as a preview – also helping them to decide if they want to open your email or not.

You Mail Too Often

People are busy and don’t want to be bombarded with too much information – and in particular, too many pushy “Buy now” types of emails. Mail regularly, but don’t overdo it.

You Send Out Too Many Promotional Emails

Strike a balance, such as a 5/2 or 4/1 email calendar. If you want to email every day of the week, send five information emails and two promotional ones, with the promo emails spaced out. If you are going to mail five days a week, make four informational and one promotional.

You Don’t Mail Often Enough

In this case, they will forget they have subscribed. By mailing regularly, they will not only remember why they are on your list, your great subject lines and helpful content will also make them eager to read your next email.

You Are Boring

Boring is of course subjective, but if you are just cranking out emails for the sake of it, it will show.

Your Emails Look Like Rubbish

People read their email on many different devices. Your email needs to look good in all of them. Make sure it is mobile friendly. If in doubt, use plain text emails, but use subheaders, block capitals, and symbols to divide up the content to make it easier to read.