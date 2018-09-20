Nine Creative Ways to Market Your Business

Marketing your business in a way that makes you stand out takes a lot of creativity today. You have a lot of competition but if you give it just a little extra work and thought, you can use creative marketing to stand out from the crowd and get your business noticed in a big way. Let’s look at nine creative ways to market your business.

Start a YouTube Channel

It doesn’t really matter what type of business you have; as long as it’s not too controversial you can market it on YouTube. You don’t even have to appear on screen if you are nervous about doing that. Instead, you can create slideshows, explainer videos, and other types of videos that give information to your audience that they need to know to make a good choice and buy your offering.

Build a Community on Facebook

You don’t have to stick to only business pages on Facebook. No matter what niche you’re in, there is likely a community waiting for you on Facebook. You can approach this in several ways. You can create a group full of the target audience likely interested in your product, or you can create a group who have purchased your product already, or both.

Write a Book Featuring Your Product

Writing a book of case studies, or a book featuring your product in some way, is a great way to turn a book into a big business card. This works for all types of businesses; you just have to think of a good angle for the book to draw attention to your product or service.

Create Targeted Pin Boards

Pinterest is a lucrative way to attract your audience. You can make pins for all sorts of businesses. The best way to start is to add pinning ability to your website and blog. Start creating higher quality images, use data to create infographics, and make pin boards for your products and/or services that get attention. And don’t forget to use rich pins.

Participate in Sponsorships

Whenever there is an event that your audience attends, whether online or offline, find out what it takes for you to become a sponsor. When you’re a sponsor, you often need to contribute something to the event. But whether it’s a prize or money, your name will be mentioned several times and often be printed in the materials given out. This is a great way to expand awareness.

Have a Contest

Contests you ask your customers to enter are a great way to get the attention of their friends. Friends of a feather flock together, as they say. So, if you can get your customers or people who want to be customers to participate in a contest on social media, you’re sure to be seen by more people.

Get Speaking Gigs

Aside from becoming a sponsor, speaking at events is also a great way to get known. Speaking may seem really frightening, but most events are begging for speakers because they really don’t like to have to pay people other than the keynote speakers. By just being a speaker at an event, your audience will earn you enough money to make up for the cost of attending and will let you build your audience fast.

Empower Your Affiliates

If you have affiliates (and if you don’t you should) with creative graphics, content, and instructions on the best way to market your products or services, you’ll help them make more sales. Motivate them by paying them fast, paying a high commission, and giving prizes and having contests.

Create Visually Appealing Content

One way to boost your business is to take more time creating amazing images that people want to share. When you have visually appealing content that people like to look at and share, the word will get around even faster about your products and or services.

Creative marketing doesn’t mean you have to be that artsy; you just need to be able to think in a new way about how to get people the information they need about your offerings. If you can make some noise and get noticed in a good way, you’ve succeeded.