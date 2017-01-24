Marketing Tips to Help Create Demand for Your Products

Marketing really doesn’t have to be difficult or yucky, its not all smoke and mirrors. Marketing can be as simple as providing the information that your audience needs and wants about products and services that make their lives better. It’s really no different than if you told a friend about that great new restaurant downtown. Tell your audience about what’s available for them as well as when and where, and they will buy when it’s something they truly need.

Educate Them

When you first start thinking about a new product, consider the problem it solves and then start a content marketing campaign where you simply teach your audience about the problems. Provide a checklist or something to get them to move from learning to your email list.

Tease Your Audience

Via email, social media and your blog you can create information that teases about the new product or service that you’re creating. This works very well for big events too. Talk about the planning, and the creation process, get them involved too and they’ll be ready for it when it comes out.

Create Scarcity

Don’t lie about the scarcity because that will not work out for you eventually. Instead, create real scarcity by saying that you’re only going to “let so many people in at a time” if it’s a membership site, for example.

Get Your Fans to Help

When you start teasing about a new product, get your loyal followers to share your information with anyone they think would be interested. Give them incentives to share such as the potential to win a free membership.

Make Buyers VIPs

When someone does buy your product, give them “VIP” access by telling them that they’re smart VIPs, and start sending them special offers via email to show them how special they are.

Focus on Problem Solving

When you create a product that solves a major problem for your audience, you’re really already halfway there. You simply need to convey to them how this product solves their specific problem.

Partner with Influencers

In every niche there are major influencers who can help you get the word out about your product faster, for a price. Sometimes, if you’ve done well building those connections and your product is amazing, they’ll do it for an increased affiliate commission.

Create Products They Want and Need

Don’t create a product and then try to find the audience. Instead, find your audience, study them, and then offer them something you already know that they want and need. It’s so much easier to ask for money for something like that than to convince them of anything.

Marketing to create demand for a product is simple when you’ve done your homework to create an amazing product or service that really solves a specific problem in an easy way for them. Remember, it’s all about them. When you can address them, answer their questions, and show them why your product is what they want and need, you will win the buy – it’s that easy.