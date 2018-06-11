Leveraging Press Releases to Grow Your Business

Many new online marketers miss out on a good deal of free publicity that can help them grow their business because they don’t use press releases, or make the most of them even if they do. Here are some of the best ways to make the most of using press releases to promote your business.

What Is a Press Release?

A press release can be defined as an official statement issued to media outlets such as newspapers, and to journalists and other media representatives, giving information on a particular issue. A press release is supposed to be newsworthy enough to be worth reporting to the media, and by extension, to the general public.

When Should You Issue a Press Release?

The short answer is when you have real news. Newsworthy items include:

A new product being launched

A new free item available, such as a free special report

A live event you want people to attend

The highlights of the live event after it has taken place

Mergers and acquisitions

Setting Your Goal

Each press release should have a goal in mind. For example, with a new product, your goal will be to spread the news in order to make sales. With a free item, you will be trying to get subscribers to your email marketing newsletter.

Building Your Brand

Press releases build your brand by spreading the word about it. People can’t do business with you if they don’t even know you exist.

Building Your Authority

There is a lot of competition in almost every paying niche online. Press releases being used consistently as part of your public relations and marketing campaigns can help position you as an authority worth paying attention to. Well-written press releases can not only get media pickups that will spread the word about your business, they can often also result in invitations to be interviewed as an expert in your field.

Getting a Good Bang for Your Buck

Ads can be costly and their impact difficult to measure. Issuing a press release through a press release distribution service is not only affordable, but you can also measure your results more accurately. Busy journalists go to distribution services to search for story ideas, so this is one of the best ways to gain media attention and get more free traffic without spending a fortune.

Create a special landing page and see how many people visit, and how many people take action from that page such as buying a product or subscribing to a list. Use the reporting in the distribution service’s interface to see how many media pickups you got, and from which publications.

“As Seen In”

You’ve probably noticed some marketers and book authors list the media outlets they have been seen in, such as The New York Times or ABC TV. If you get any prestigious pickups or interviews, you can use this wording too. This will add to your prestige and make it more likely that you will receive even more pickups and invitations. With each invitation, your credibility will get a further boost.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

When your press release gets published by several media outlets, you will usually get a link back. Google rewards links from what they feel are quality sites. If you are also optimizing your content with keywords related to your niche, a good title, and good teaser copy, you can increase your search engine rankings for even more free traffic.

The Snowball Effect

Media pickups can trigger even more media pickups from media outlets that might not have seen your release, but see the stories that have resulted from it. It creates the perception that everyone is talking about you, so there must be something worthwhile to talk about.