Key Analytics That Impact Your Content Plan

Once you start running a website which incorporates a blog, you will need to check your results by looking at the analytics for your website and other content marketing activities. There are a number of areas to pay particular attention to in order to develop a content marketing plan that will help you grow your business consistently over time.

Your Site’s Traffic Log

Your traffic logs will be packed full of information – so full that they can sometimes be confusing. Create a spreadsheet to help you track the basics. There are a number of important things to look out for.

a) The number of daily site visitors

How many people are visiting each day?

b) Any traffic spikes

Was there a surge in traffic on a particular day? What did you publish or do differently that day?

c) Check the bounce rate

The bounce rate refers to how many people arrived at your site but clicked back out again quickly. A high bounce rate is bad, because it will create the impression to Google and the other search engines that your site is not that interesting. You need to create content, and link to other related content, to encourage them to stay and look around more.

d) Main entry pages

Which pages are people landing on first when they come to your site? It will usually be your home page, but if you run a very successful marketing campaign, other URLs might come out on top.

e) Main exit pages

Which pages are they departing the site from? If they are the same as the entry pages, chances are they are not looking around enough and you need to encourage them to stay.

f) Top URLs

Which content is the most visited? Plan to create similar content.

vii) Time spent at site

The longer they spend, the “stickier” your site. This means they like your content.

g) Average number of pages viewed at site

The higher the average number of pages viewed per site visitor, the more your content is of interest to those in your niche.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is an essential content marketing skill, because it enables you to build a relationship with people interested in your niche and it also drives sales.

Your email marketing platform should offer good analytics. These are the main numbers to track on your analytics spreadsheet.

i) Open rate

How many people opened the email? This will give you an idea of how good your subject line was.

ii) Bounces

How many emails did not go through? Most email programs will delete a user automatically after three bounces so you don’t have a lot of “dead wood” on your list.

iii) Click-through rate (CTR)

See if the clicks match traffic to the URL you have given them, and any other action you wish them to take, such as buying a product.

Social Media Marketing

Create social media accounts at every one of the main networks that is relevant to your niche. Produce content for each network regularly, and gauge your results using their analytics program. Audience engagement differs in reference to the terminology used, but they will all have similar features to the number one social site, Facebook:

Likes

Shares

Comments

Followers

By understanding what works and what doesn’t you can easily publish more of the content your audience love and engage with. Republish the best content periodically as you add more followers to your account.