Keeping Customers Happy – Marketing 101

One of the most important things that any business owner needs to do is to keep their customers happy. If your customers aren’t happy, not only will they not purchase from you again, the word will spread that they’re unhappy, causing you to miss out on even more business. Thankfully, keeping customers happy isn’t really that difficult.

Listen and Listen Some More

You’ve been told before that you were given two ears and one mouth for a reason, and that is so that you can listen twice as much as you talk. Try taking the time to truly listen to each of your customers when you get the opportunity to talk to them. You may be surprised at what you learn.

Empower Others

If you have staff or contractors working with you, it’s very important to give them some power to satisfy customers without having to check with you. If price adjustments need to be made or a return has to happen, and your contractors or staff can’t do it on the spot, it will make the customer very unhappy. It will also make for frustrated staff.

Be Positive

Try not to ever say no. It’s true that at times you’ll have to return your customer’s money and take a hit on your bottom line. However, if you can find a way to do all of it without every saying the words no and spinning everything into a positive, you’ll be surprised at how fast customers will become positive too. Even a customer who got their money back will say good things about you if you were positive and fair.

Make It Easy for Customers

It can be difficult for your customers if they can’t get service easily. There should be different ways to get customer service from online FAQ, to a help desk, even to a toll free number if possible. If you have a face to face service business by empowering your workers to help your customers, you’ll make it easier for everyone.

Respond Immediately

One of the things that gets customers in a bad state is having to wait too long for a response. Even if you do not have an answer yet, respond to let them know when you might have an answer. It’s important to provide a resolution for problems quickly and with as little emotion as possible.

Follow Up

Keeping in touch with customers is an important part of keeping customers happy. Always contact your customers after they’ve purchased something from you to find out if they liked it, what you can do better, or other information. It doesn’t matter if you and the customer had problems in the past, if you resolved them then it’s perfectly okay to stay in touch with the customer.

Finally, be honest with your customers and they’ll be honest with you. Give them a fair deal and they’ll be fair to you. Customers really just want you to be dependable and competent at your job, while giving them the attention they feel they deserve.