Ideas to Help Leverage Earned Media

There are a number of ways to make the most of your earned media in relation to your business. Leveraging it can be the best way to get more traffic, subscribers and sales.

What Is Earned Media?

Earned media is when discussions about your brand, products and/or services are generated by people outside your company – such as journalists, editors, internet users and so on. Think of it as word-of-mouth marketing in which people write about or discuss your brand and convey why you are worth paying attention to.

Generating Earned Media

Don’t leave it to luck or chance. Help generate earned media so you can leverage it. Consistently create great content that is worth telling people about, and encourage them to share it. Cultivate a relationship with journalists and top bloggers interested in your niche. Create and share press releases to get media coverage.

Then make the most of it. Here are a few ideas to help you make the most of your earned media.

Ask for the Share

People will share content that is entertaining and inspiring, or that is genuinely useful. Have a clear call to action.

Make the Most of Media Pickups

Third-party coverage, especially from top publications online (and in print) are worth shouting about. Use the social media buttons to share the stories with your social networks, and ask for a share.

Create a Media Page with Links to Your Most Prestigious Media Pickups

A good media page is an important tool for getting even more media attention. Put all of the most important information any journalist would need to know about your company on one page. Include links to your top pickups.

Use “As Seen On” Logos

Those who want to appear as experts in relation to their niche will often look out for chances to be interviewed, and then use a logo such as the NBC peacock logo to show their media pickups, gaining instant prestige.

Sign Up for HARO

Help a Reporter Out is a great way to get your name in the news as an expert worth paying attention to. Link to any coverage you might get and post it on social media.

Ask for Reviews

A lot of people are shy about asking for reviews, but if you don’t ask, chances are you won’t get them. Encourage reviews from your customers through your email marketing lists. They can be written reviews, or video reviews. Leverage the reviews to get more sales – ask if they will post on Amazon, YouTube and so on.

Gather Testimonials

For testimonials, find people who are already working in your niche and see if you can partner with them in a joint venture. Get them to try your product, and if they like it, work out a deal where they will promote your offer and you will promote one of their offers to your list in return. Then leverage them by including the testimonial (and quotes from the reviews) on the sales letter landing page for the product you are trying to sell.