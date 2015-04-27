How You Can Easily Increase Traffic to Your Website

Many people mistakenly believe that the more website visitors they attract the more sales and leads they will generate, based on the misconception that more visitors equals more sales. Whereas what you actually need are more of your target audience to visit if you want to make more sales. If you haven’t already you might want to read this article on how to define your ideal client. Now that we understand the importance of attracting the right audience let’s look at seven cost effective ways to increase traffic to your website.

Social Media Selling

Social media selling is free, it does however cost time and energy. The beautiful thing about social media is that it’s all about interacting with others and that’s exactly how you drive traffic to your website. Whether you’re using Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or another social media platform, they key ingredient to success is interaction. Create a complete and compelling profile, interact, share and comment on items your target audience are interested in. Then when it’s appropriate, post links to your website and your website content, these simple actions will drive visitors to your website and the more you interact with your target audience the more of these will visit. I’m a big fan of Twitter for driving traffic to websites and my own Twitter account drives in excess of five thousand visitors to my own website each month, with some work you could do likewise.

Comment on industry niche blogs and forums

It’s amazing how much website traffic regular blog comments can generate. Simply locate some industry specific blogs your target audience frequent, subscribe and then when appropriate and when your comments are relevant, leave a comment on a new blog post. Ensure you register with the website and complete your profile fully including the website URL, as people can then click on your profile and visit your website. By getting involved, fellow commenters, forum members and blog readers are sure to visit your website on occasion. The secret is to make sure your comments represent you and your business effectively.

Blogging and Content Marketing

Every business needs a blog and this blog needs to be situated on its main website. By understanding your target audiences problems, concerns and worries and then addressing these in your blog and in particular how your products and services solve these problems. You will not only attract an audience to you, you will attract an audience wanting your products and services.

It’s also extremely beneficial to guest blog on select websites that attract your target audience. Allowing guest blogging and actually guest blogging expands your reach and more importantly your areas of influence.

Publishing

Publishing remains one of the best ways to drive visitors to your website, simply gather together a selection of relevant blog posts and repackage them as an eBook or expand upon them and create an eReport. By distributing this on social media, to your friends and by allowing those that download it to freely distribute it to their friends and associates you can reach new potential customers.

Advertising Campaigns

You can make money by advertising or you can lose a lot of money advertising. If you understand who your audience is and are tightly focussed on reaching only these and manage your campaign strategically it can be very cost effective. The secret is to remain focused on your target customers and to send people to a specific page. For example, send them to a dedicated sales page, landing page or opt-in page, by doing so you can track the results and keep control of your budget.

Affiliate Program

Starting an affiliate program is a big undertaking and can a fair amount of time, but it doesn’t have to cost the earth. A well-managed and well support affiliate network can send a lot of website traffic your way and you only pay for results, think of your affricates as commission only sales people. It’s an extremely cost effective and rewarding way to generate business I know, in the early zeros I had over three thousand affiliates marketing my products. The secret is to have a product that appeals to both your target audience and affiliates, if your affiliates like it, understand it and can see a way to market it easily you can succeed with this.

Generating website traffic doesn’t have to cost the earth, all you need do is work out your goals and then plan to achieve them using whatever budget you have, if any. Track, Modify and repeat for success, it really is as simple as that. One final tip is to do what you are comfortable doing, I personally spend my time blogging and content marketing, social media selling (as it seems to be called now) this generates over 500,000 page views per month … and costs just my time, you could potentially improve upon this.