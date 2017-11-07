How Well Do You Know Your Audience?

Even if you studied your audience when you first got started, you still need to keep studying it throughout the lifetime of your business. Remember that even when the demographics (age, race, sex, income) stay the same for your audience, sometimes other things about them change – such as their values. Understanding everything you can about your audience will help you produce better content and products.

Know Your Audience – Questions to Think About

Who is your audience? – You should know where they live, work, and how they have fun. What type of lifestyle do they live? What type of lifestyle do they want to live; what types of things do they value and how do they express those values?

– You should know where they live, work, and how they have fun. What type of lifestyle do they live? What type of lifestyle do they want to live; what types of things do they value and how do they express those values? What are their pain points? – Can you list at least three pain points and match them with solutions that you offer? Can you explain to the customer how these solutions fix their problems?

– Can you list at least three pain points and match them with solutions that you offer? Can you explain to the customer how these solutions fix their problems? How does your product solve their problems? – Can you describe exactly how in your customers’ terms you solve the problems that they have?

– Can you describe exactly how in your customers’ terms you solve the problems that they have? How can you inspire your audience? – Knowing what you know about them, what gets them going and inspires them to act about something?

– Knowing what you know about them, what gets them going and inspires them to act about something? How does your product stand out from the others? – Differentiation is key when it comes to making your product stand out from your competition. What ways do you accomplish this?

– Differentiation is key when it comes to making your product stand out from your competition. What ways do you accomplish this? What is your competition doing? – Did you sign up for your competition’s email newsletter, freebies, and join their groups? If so, you can know what your competition is doing before you create your own products or services.

– Did you sign up for your competition’s email newsletter, freebies, and join their groups? If so, you can know what your competition is doing before you create your own products or services. Where does your audience hang out online and off? – This is an important factor for you to know, because you need to be able to engage with them in these places to get to know them more.

These are the things that you need to know about your audience. This information can change for your customers over time. For example, if customer 1 purchased product A, that had to change them in some way. This means that you need to market to customer 1 completely differently than those who have not purchased product A.

Tips on How to Get to Know Your Audience Better

The best way to stay on top of your audience is to do the following:

Create an Audience Persona – Use images and data about your ideal customer so that you know who you’re creating every product and bit of content for. Speak to Your Clients Personally – When someone buys from you, give them a personal call or reach out to them personally via email. When you talk to them personally, you can get to know them better. Look at Your Website Analytics – Once you have customers and visitors, you can use your analytics to help you get to know your audience better. There is analytics in Facebook Groups, email marketing software, and Google Analytics. Study them all on a regular basis.

When you have done this, and re-do it regularly, you’ll be able to know your audience well and keep knowing them well.