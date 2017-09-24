How to Write an Autoresponder Series of Emails

An autoresponder series of emails is one of the best ways to connect with your target audience and build a relationship with them. It can seem a daunting prospect, but here are the essentials for success.

The Ethical Bribe

One of the best ways to get people onto your email marketing list is to offer them what is commonly referred to as an ethical bribe. Enticing items that encourage sign-ups include a free special report or ebook, or a free ecourse. Your ecourse will be the autoresponder series.

Why an Ecourse?

A free special report is exciting for your site visitors, but the danger is that they sign up, download the free report, and unsubscribe. An ecourse (for example, a 7-day ecourse) will give you a better chance of building a relationship with them. It also gives you seven chances to sell your products and services.

Planning Your Series

Here are a few things to think about:

How many days do you wish it to run?

What will the series be about?

Where will you get the content?

Duration

Five to seven days should be plenty. After that, they will receive your email newsletter.

Topic

Keep your audience in mind. What would be of broad appeal to the people in your niche?

Think of your products. What topics would lead naturally to the items you are trying to sell? Plan a series of lessons or informative content in relation to a hot topic in your niche.

Getting the Content

This may sound difficult, but the truth is you can get it from almost anywhere. If you are a talented writer, by all means create it from scratch. Otherwise, you have several options:

Use your old posts – Choose your top posts about that topic and organize them into a series.

– Choose your top posts about that topic and organize them into a series. Split up a special report – Instead of giving them one PDF download they can grab and run, split it up into lessons.

– Instead of giving them one PDF download they can grab and run, split it up into lessons. Article directory content – EzineArticles.com and similar sites were used to help market business in the days when Google awarded sites that had many links back to them. Nowadays, these sites are not valued highly, but a lot of the content there is very good. You can copy and paste several articles about your topic that you have organized into a course. All you have to do is include a link to the original and a credit for the author.

Create an Outline

Draw up an outline of what you want in each email.

Write a Great Subject Line

It should entice and make them eager to read more.

Add Your Sales Links

Check the URLs to make sure they lead to the products you want to sell.

Upload Everything into the Autoresponders

Copy and paste your subject lines and content, one to each email. Then you will have a great series you can market to your target audience.