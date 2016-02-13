How to Turn Picky Shoppers into Buyers

Almost everyone these days are picky and this is especially true of online shoppers.. People are turned off by the hard sale, and by many of the tactics used by professional sales people. But, the fact is that some of these tactics work and work extremely well. If they did not work, people wouldn’t still use them. Here are a few tried-and-true practices you can use to turn shoppers into buyers.

Nurture the Relationship

Get your audience to sign up to your email list to receive news about your products and or services and those all important special offers and newsletter subscriber only offers.. This works for bricks-and-mortar businesses and online businesses alike. People like feeling special and getting special notice of sales and events happening surrounding the products and services they like.

Automate Your Processes

Thankfully, you can put things on autopilot with the right email marketing software like AWeber.com or MailChimp.com. These systems allow you to send people information automatically, leading them through the complete buying cycle with information that they want to receive.

Consider Pop-Ups

Yes, some people hate them, but the truth is they do work, that’s why this website uses them. They increase sales and subscriptions by more than 20 percent in some cases. You can make beautiful pop-ups using software like LeadPages.net, which helps you create converting sales pages and pop-ups.

Retarget Website Visitors

A really useful feature of online marketing nowadays is the ability to put a cookie on your website that any visitors automatically downloads t0 their computer. Then when they go to Facebook or Google, the things they left in their cart, or the things they looked at on your website, are shown to them again.

Always Include a Call to Action (CTA)

You’d be surprised at how many people forget the CTA. This includes actual bricks-and-mortar stores. If a sales person doesn’t ask for a sale, or you don’t send them a reminder of what they want, chances are you wont make the sale.

Incentivize Your Sales Process

Give your customers incentives to buy. The more they buy, the larger the discount. Let them have an opportunity with each purchase to win their purchase. Give the 1000th buyer a prize.

Encourage Referrals

Ask current customers to recommend and refer their friends and family and earn incentives. You can do it by points, by monetary reward or any number of ways, but make sure they want to refer you and that they’re real customers.

Utilize Live Chat

When you sell high-priced items, it’s a good idea to have a live chat open at least part of the day to help people with any questions that they might have. A live chat can push shoppers over the edge to purchasing especially if you also provide support via live chat.

Turning picky shoppers into buyers will work on all your customers and future customers. It’s important to know your audience and then leave no stone unturned to make those sales effortless.