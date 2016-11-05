How to Start Your Day So It Leads to Success

You’ll read many guides about how to start your day so that you reach all your goals. Some will say get up early before everyone else, and others will create a schedule for you that seems overwhelming and difficult.

Instead of these tips, this article is going to suggest the best way to start your day so that you’re successful, without telling you when you need to officially start your day. Why? Everyone is different and what is good for one person may not be good for you.

Workout a Routine

Running a business is not like having a hobby where you can work on it only when the inspiration strikes you. Instead, if you develop a routine that gets results for you, you will see a lot more success. For example, if you’re a coder, make sure you code a certain number of hours a day.

Anticipate Distractions

Everyone who owns a business ends up having distractions, because life is just full of distractions. Electricity goes out for no reason; computers crash, car wrecks happen and people get sick. Good distractions happen too. Who can turn down a sweet three-year-old’s desire to have a tea party? Add these into your schedule so you can anticipate these distractions.

Stop Multitasking

One of the worst things to come about in our modern society is multitasking. This is the act of trying to do more than one thing at a time. The truth is your brain is not capable of doing that. You may think you’re doing it fine, but you’re not. Stop doing it.

Go Over Yesterday

Before you look at your list of things to do today, go over what happened yesterday. If something important did not get done, move it to the top of your list. But, pay attention to whether or not you are making your lists too long. Your priority each day in business is to earn money. Complete money-making activities first before moving on to other things.

Workout Your Priorities for Today

As you go over today’s workload, again, ask yourself whether or not you’re over-scheduling yourself. You should schedule in all the things you need to do with your family and your life to stay healthy (such as going to the Y to work out), and then schedule in the work you need to do as well. Always give yourself more time than you think it will take.

Be Mindful

It’s super important for your success to always be focused and mindful about what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. If you don’t know why, you’ll lose focus and not be able to make the best choices. If it helps, keep your mission statement visible so that you can look at it for a reminder.

Have a Good Setup

You want to be comfortable in your work environment, but it also has to be functional. Ensure that everything is there that needs to be and that it’s set up to be healthy for you. How you sit, how you work, and where you store stuff will matter in how efficient you are.

Exercise

Yes, you probably hear that all the time. But, this is important for your health and life. Moving and doing something you enjoy – walking, yoga, swimming or something else entirely – is a great way to help clear your mind and improve your energy.

Know Your Goals

Being able to visualize success is a great way to create success. Create a vision board that you can look at so that you’ll be able to see why you’re doing what you’re doing. Knowing why will be very helpful to help you make the most of everything you do.

Learn to Say No

Sometimes you can be your own worst enemy. Saying yes to too many people can end up adding up to a big fat no to what you want to do or what you need. Learn to pause and say you’ll think about it.

Let Go of Negative People

It can be hard, especially if they’re family – but you need to let go of negative people who suck the joy and the will to succeed out of life. If they’re family, limit exposure; if they’re not, try to distance yourself as much as possible. You’ll be glad you did.

Remember that there is no one who can decide for you what constitutes success. Some people love to start their morning with a hot cup of coffee on the porch. Others like to start their day at noon. It’s up to you.