Marketing without a Social Media Following

Not everyone who ends up very successful in their chosen business has 100K social media followers. You can start marketing without worrying about your social media following if you want to. The following ways will not only help you market your business but will also help you build your social media following for the future.

Advertisements

Today anyone can open a Google AdSense account, a Twitter Ads account, a Facebook Ad account and a YouTube Ads account. It doesn’t cost very much either to run ads with any of these services.

Affiliates

An affiliate is someone who sends you prospects, leads or orders and gets paid a percentage or a set amount. You can set up affiliates using software like E-junkie.com or aMember.com which tracks how much they sell so you can pay them.

Live Events

This is a great way to market your business. You can also sponsor them and not even go to them. Send other people with T-shirts, information, and more. You can also host them, speak at them, and be a big part of live events, which will get a lot of attention.

Content Marketing

As always, content marketing never goes out of style. Start blogging, guest posting, creating videos, memes, infographics and other types of content for your audience on a regular basis, based around your goals.

Email Marketing

One of the things you should always be doing is building your email list. An email list is better than a website, social media or any other method of marketing. It’s not supposed to be a replacement but it’s a must-have for any serious business owner.

Traditional Marketing Channels

Don’t underestimate radio, TV and print advertisements as a way to market your business. This works really well if you have a live event planned. Even if you’re inviting people online, you definitely should run an offline advertisement in the local area.

Webinar Marketing

A really awesome way to build your email list, get more social media followers and market your goods and services is to have a webinar. Choose the topic that works for your audience, solves a single problem for them during the event, and is an avenue to show what you know and how you can help them.

Joint Venture Partners

A JV partner is someone who you agree to work with for a short-term project. If you can find someone who does have a following, and who needs your help with something amazing and is willing to partner with you, you can make more sales faster than you can alone.

Marketing without a social media following is not very different from marketing with a social media following. You will just have to spend a little more time and money on ads in order to build up your following.