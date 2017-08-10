How to Plan Content for a New Product Launch

When you are planning a new product launch, there are some key pieces of content you will need in order to help generate sales quickly and easily.

The Sales Letter

Even now the sales letter is the most important part of marketing any new product you launch. In the sales letter, you will need:

A good headline

An interesting subheadline that supports the headline

An attention-grabbing opening paragraph

Bullet points that include the features and benefits of the product you are trying to sell

A clear call to action, such as “Buy now”

A 100% money back guarantee

A P.S. that reiterates some of the benefits of buying the product

In the sales letter, you will also include reviews and testimonials

Reviews

When you are getting ready to launch a product, it’s a good idea to get feedback from real people you trust in business, to make sure your product will appeal to your target audience. Don’t ask your family or friends for this feedback, as they tend to tell you what you want to hear rather than what you need to hear. Consider offering about one hundred people on your email marketing list a free copy of your first draft of the item (such as an ebook or ecourse) in exchange for an honest review of the item. Give them a deadline by which to submit their review.

Read the reviews when they come in. Make adjustments to the product as needed based on the comments you get. Offer more beta tests as needed, to get more positive reviews. Once you are certain your product is the best it can be, you will be ready to launch. Use the best reviews as enticement for your audience to buy the product.

Testimonials

Testimonials are similar to reviews, but they are usually by named people in your niche – those with an established reputation, who are expected to know what they are talking about compared with an ordinary reviewer. If you can get top people to create a video testimonial to post on your sales letter, so much the better. This will give social proof that the product is worthwhile.

Social Networks

Depending on which networks you use, create the kind of content that is in high demand on each site. For example, on Facebook you can produce memes, videos, or ads, if you have a budget for the Facebook advertising network.

If you have a lot of followers on Twitter, create a range of tweets that talk about the product you are launching. If you use Pinterest, make sure you have a range of attractive images to drum up interest for the product.

If you’re using LinkedIn, post updates and write an article about your niche. Include a link to your new product.

Video

Video is rapidly becoming the number one type of marketing content. Create videos and share on YouTube, post on Facebook and Tumblr, and embed the video at your site. Video sales letters and hybrid sales letters with words and video on the page are very popular.

Now that we’ve covered what content you need for a successful product launch, start organizing all of these elements, set your publishing calendar, and watch the profits roll in.