How to Optimize Visuals

Using images in your blog posts, articles, and advertising is an important aspect of grabbing your audience’s attention and explaining your story with fewer words. In fact, you are wasting your time if you never use images as you’ll never really engage your audience. Images can speak volumes over text alone, remember you have only a few seconds to grab your audience’s attention; a great image can capture your audience. Here’s how to optimize your visuals.

Choose the Right Image

No matter how much coding and optimizing you do, if you don’t choose the right image that makes your point and reinforces the story you are telling, then you’re wasting your time. Plus, you want a legal to use image, not one that is taken illegally via the standard Google search. Be careful with free image sites and always ensure you have a legal right to use any image.

Scale Images

How fast your website loads make a huge difference not only with search engine listing but also whether or not you keep your audience on your website. A large image can cause serious delays with the loading of your website. Ensure that you’ve scaled for mobile devices and made everything mobile friendly. Load the images in the size you want them viewed and not larger.

Reduce File Size of Image

Images that will only be viewed online do not have to be as large as images that you’ll use for printing. You can reduce the file size substantially while not destroying the quality of how it appears online. Test which percentage works best for your needs so that the image still looks good but the overall file size is reduced. You can use a tool like PunyPNG to compress your images.

Link – http://www.punypng.com/

Name of Image

When you name your image, give it a file name that uses the keywords that you want to use in the article and that also describes the image. This will give you another aspect for search engine optimization that will allow the search engines to index these images and keywords. In other words, don’t name it “image 2” or “imagexyz.” Instead, name it “content marketing perth” or something equally descriptive.

Alt and Title Text of Image

Always fill in this information with the right keywords. You can repeat the keywords you used in the name of the image, but give a real description. When blind people, or anyone else for that matter, hover over the image, the description appears. Blind people hear the description from their readers, and sighted people will see the words float over the image.

Add Open Graph

This is used for Facebook and sites like Pinterest; it allows you to add a link to the image in the coding so that people will be sharing the original image that leads back to your website on social media. Without this, your images may not show up properly on. You can learn more about Open Graph Protocol here:

Link – http://www.customfitonline.com/news/2013/2/27/how-to-use-facebooks-open-graph-tags/

Watermark Your Image

People are going to share your images and they may even try to use them illegally. If you Watermark your images, no matter what they do to them, you’ll be able to know and others will know that it was your image and came from your website. Even if everything else is stripped out of it, people know it came from your site.

Location of Image

Where you put your images is just as important as which images you decide to use. The image is supposed to advance the story you’re telling your readers, so you want to put it where it makes the most impact. That may be within the blog post or article, or it may be at the intro of the article. You’ll need to make that determination as you publish.

But, often images at the top of an article can be a distraction from the article, so putting it inside after the title and an intro paragraph might be better.

Add Captions to Your Image

Putting captions on your image is another way to get more text, thus more places for keywords for the search engines to locate on your site. But, it also serves as a way for your reader to identify the image and understand its meaning in terms of the overall story.

Using images in your blogs and on your website is important to help tell the story you want to convey to your audience. They help expand the audiences’ minds, get your message across with fewer words, and help evoke a feeling that you want them to feel. But, they can also be useful when it comes to proper SEO.