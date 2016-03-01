How to Market Your Business Website Online and Offline

It never ceases to amaze me how rational business people purchase a website and then expect to feature on the first page of Google and generate an endless amount of leads without having to do anything but purchase a website. Let me be perfectly clear, you’re never going to achieve this, a website is simply a marketing tool that needs to be promoted and marketing itself for it to become a valuable asset to your business.

Ok, so having a website isn’t going to solve all of my business problems on its own, so what do I do with this website that I’ve finally got. When you build a website, you build a very powerful marketing collateral that you can use to get more business, generally more than you ever thought possible. It doesn’t matter if you have a bricks-and-mortar business or a completely online business, the following marketing methods work wonders. Here’s how to market your business website, both online and offline.

Blogging or Content Marketing

In my opinion everyone that has a business website should have an active blog that is updated at least weekly. The idea is that over time you solve the problems of your target audience in relation to the solutions your products and services offer. By doing this over time, you will attract and engage your target audience. Search engines have one main purpose which is to serve the best, most relevant and up-to-date information to the people using the search engines, by giving lots of relevant content to the search engines they in turn reward you more and more by sending more and more website visitors your way… so blogging is a long term online marketing solution, that everyone should do.

Social Media Marketing

Once you have a reasonable number of blog posts (content) you can then start to use social media to promote your content and tell people all about you and your solutions. Try to make each update to social media unique to you, so that it doesn’t look like just the same thing all the time. Each network has its own unique appearance and personality. Just match your blurbs with each network and you’ll start to generate website traffic. Wondering if this works… simple answer is yes and if you persist both with blogging and social media marketing you should be attracting thousands of people to your website, each month.

Your Business Card

Believe it or not, you can get a lot of business with the good old-fashioned business card. Put your URL on it, and hand it out to people you meet networking. You never know if someone you meet today will call you months or even a year down the line because they need what you’re offering.

QR Codes

These are those funny square things that you can use your smartphone to take a picture of and grab the information. A QR code can take your customer or contact to a newsletter sign-up page or just your webpage.

Pay Per Click

All search engines, plus most social media networks, allow you to do some form of pay-per-click marketing. Right now, the easiest and best one to use is Facebook. You can design an advertisement and target it in the minutest way possible to get the most convertible clicks.

TV Advertisements

Yes, you can market your website using TV spots. Depending on what you promote on your website, especially if it’s a highly desirable that appeals to mass quantities of people, local advertisements can do wonders for your business. Contact your local news affiliates for more information about how to run a TV spot.

SEO

Search engine optimization should be your first go-to marketing method for your website. SEO involves ensuring that you have the right content on your site, using the right keywords and in the right order for the best results. SEO also happens off your website and is called off-page SEO. This means that you find ways to produce material that provides a link back to your website. Do please note, that SEO nowadays means regularly blogging as new content properly formatted helps ensure good SEO.

Sponsorships

I’ve sponsored numerous business and local community groups over the years and they are always offering sponsorship opportunities available where you can help put on an event, support a charity, or combine resources with other businesses offering complementary items to your audience. The end result is more traffic to your website and generally more business, the secret I have found is the match target audiences making it a win-win.

Marketing your business website is an important part of having a business in fact if you want leads online it’s imperative. If you want people to find out about your business, the website is essential. And telling people about the website and making it easy to find using content marketing and SEO techniques is the only way they’ll know it exists.