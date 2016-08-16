How to Make Your Sales Scalable

One of the most important aspects of any scalable sales system is that your processes need to be easily repeatable. You have to create processes that you can ramp up or down as needed using systems and software that allow that. Let’s go over the various ways to make your sales scalable.

Get the Right Sales Team

Whether you use affiliates or an actual team of sales professionals doesn’t matter. You simply need to have a process of how you choose them so that they are working hard to promote your products. Oftentimes, using affiliates can cut down on expenses and increase sales. You only pay if they sell, and they usually only sell if they like the product or service.

Get to Know Your Numbers

There are metrics you need to know such as profit margin, conversion rate, and so forth. Get to know the numbers you need to know so that you can make good decisions about what you’re going to do about any given situation.

Understand the Customer of One

Today when you market to your customers, you focus on just one by creating a customer persona and developing all your marketing materials to that one person. That doesn’t mean you can’t create more than one persona for different areas of your audience, but you do need to learn to focus down to sell more.

Align Offers with the Customers’ Needs

When you consider your product offerings and the needs of your customers, you can probably create even more products that fill more needs. In fact, you can create valuable add-ons at every stage. For example, you might want to add on a checklist or workbook to a course to help when they’re not at their computer.

Make Choices Based on Numbers

It’s very important to learn to look at data, know what it indicates and then be able to make a decision based on that. For example, if you have an under performing sales page, how do you know it’s the sales page? If you know how to look at the numbers, you’ll know.

Make Your Process Repeatable

Anytime you can develop a process for any work you do, from onboarding customers to following up after purchase, you’ll increase sales, increase customer satisfaction, and push your business to the next level.

Use Cloud-Based Systems

When you work in the cloud, you can use more or less of that service each day, week, or month and only pay for what you use. Whether it’s a shopping cart, an email autoresponder service or something else, use scalable cloud-based systems to make it easy.

Improve Your Lead Generation and Management Structure

One of the most important ways you can scale sales is to manage your leads carefully. You want a plan from capture to after the sale so you can follow up carefully.

Having a flexible system in place will keep your business lean. It enables you to cut down on expenses until you need to ramp it up to make more sales. You can accomplish this today using cloud software solutions that allow you to scale up and down as needed.