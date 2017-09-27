How to Leverage YouTube to Grow Your Email List

YouTube, the video sharing site, is it seems becoming more and more popular. As a result it can be one of the best ways to grow your email marketing list once you know a few tips and tricks.

Why YouTube?

YouTube is the largest video sharing site in the world, with billions of regular users each month. It is also in the top five sites in the world, along with Google and Facebook. It is a search engine in its own right as people look for relevant content, and a social media site where people can comment on videos, like or dislike them, and interact with one another.

YouTube Marketing versus Email Marketing

It is great to have a lot of subscribers to your YouTube channel, but even with notices that new content is available, there is no guarantee they will interact with you. Nothing is as effective as email when it comes to building relationships with your target audience and making regular sales. Once they are on your list, you can market to them any time you like. You can email them about your newest videos, but you can also add sales links to the emails to help you sell your product and services.

In order to get subscribers on your list, it is important to make the most of the opportunities that YouTube offers.

Create a great channel

Add a custom background and a detailed profile about who you are and what your business is all about.

Create playlists that cover the main topics in your niche or industry

If your channel is a TV network like ABC, your playlists are the programs – like Dr. Oz, General Hospital and so on.

Create keyworded video marketing content

Use keywords in the title, description and tags.

Add a link to a squeeze page

Your squeeze page should have your sign-up coupon and information about all the benefits they will receive if they register. Place the link and details about why they should click in each video description. Have one list for each important playlist/topic.

Create a card for each video

Cards can be a bit tricky on YouTube. Cards allow you to link to a range of things, such as other videos, playlists, or your own website. However, you need to be granted permission to use a certain URL to link to, and you only get the one choice.

That being the case, create a great landing page with compelling content anyone in your niche would be interested in, and add a sign-up form. Ask YouTube’s permission, and once you get it, add a card to the end of every video you create.

Once you have uploaded a video, go to the Video Manager page, click to edit the video, and click on the tab second from the right, the Cards tab, to add up to five cards to your video.

The link card will allow you to add your logo, call to action and some descriptive content. Make the most of this small space. When the card is done, it will appear on the upper right corner of your video, and the call to action and content will be shown in rotation while they watch the video.