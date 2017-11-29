How to Leverage Trends and Controversy to Build Your Audience

When you can tie current events, trends, and even controversy into your content, it can help you build a stronger, more engaged and active audience. But, it can also turn people off and even kill your entire business if you’re not careful. Here are some tips to leverage trends and controversy to build your audience.

Don’t Go Off Topic

The main thing to remember regarding trends and controversy is that you can’t go off topic. You must tie it into your business. For example, in today’s political climate in the USA, you likely don’t want to talk about politics but you certainly could, if your niche is marketing, talk about how Mr. Trump is so great at marketing and speaking to his core audience. This may be controversial, but it’s not talking about policy or judging anything so should translate well.

Go with What You Know

Controversy doesn’t have to go outside of your purview like the above example; it can be controversial to go with what you know when it goes against what the rest of the industry thinks. For example, some gurus promote blogging less, some promote blogging more. You can do the same within your niche. Ensure that you are yourself and don’t go along with the crowd if you disagree.

Think about Your Audience

To go controversial or to use trends, you need to think about who your audience is – carefully. Look at what they talk about in their groups, how they respond to past posts you’ve written, and how they respond to the things that you say during webinars and live events.

Look for Developing Trends

If you pay close attention to your industry, you’ll become accustomed to catching developing trends before they become outright trends. You can set up Google Alerts to ensure that you don’t miss out on the news. Being the first one to talk about a trend can set you up as an industry expert, especially if you’re right.

Go Against Conventional Wisdom

Sometimes trends come along that everyone jumps on, but due to your experience and years within the niche you disagree with what others are saying. You have data to back up your hypothesis. You feel it in your bones. You know you’re right. It’s okay; go for it. Write about it, talk about it, have a live event about it. Others likely feel the same way and appreciate your honesty.

Use Social Media for Ideas

Go to groups where people discuss a lot of different things. You can likely find an issue that you can delve into from Facebook groups. Scroll through active discussions on each group and find the most active, go with that topic and add your twist.

Tell the Other Side of the Story

Often, an issue will go around that talks about one aspect of an issue. For example, if you’re a T-shirt designer, and you have a “How to Make Money Selling T-Shirts” blog, you likely deal with trademark issues a lot. A long-form post explaining trademarks and how you disagree with how they are handled can bring in a lot of traffic.

Add Your Unique Perspective

Another thing you can do if a story becomes popular (whether it’s trending or controversial) and you have experience with it, is to tell your unique perspective but tie it into your business. For example, if you have suffered due to bad weather in your business and that’s what the story is about today, why not write a blog post about your experience and tie it to your business.

Leveraging trends and controversy can increase traffic, shares, and comments, and will attract other bloggers who like to do round-up posts about certain topics. That’s because this content is never boring or expected. It’s forward-looking, outside-of-the-box thinking.