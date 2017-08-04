How to Increase the Effectiveness of Your Sales Funnel

If your sales funnel isn’t effective, you won’t be able to generate enough leads and sales to stay in business long term. Similarly if your sales funnel isn’t working at its ultimate best you are in effect leaving money on the table. Let’s have a look at How to Increase the Effectiveness of Your Sales Funnel with these few tips, but before we do that, let’s look briefly at email marketing funnels.

Your Email Marketing Funnel

In order to get subscribers, make sure the offer you use to entice them to register is a good one. Create a free special report, ecourse or something of real value to people in your niche. They might not only subscribe, they could spread the word to other people they know who are interested the topic as well.

Your Sales Funnel

In terms of sales funnel, every single sales funnel should have the same basic elements in order to make sure that your target customer goes from browser to buyer.

Your sales funnel starts with a great sales letter. Every good sales letter has:

An interesting headline

A list of the features and benefits of the product

Images

Reviews and testimonials

A 100% money back guarantee

A Video Sales Letter (VSL)

Some of the most effective sales letters have a video sales letter as well, creating what is termed a hybrid sales letter with text and video. You can find a talented freelancer at Fiverr.com who can create a white board or other form of what is termed an “explainer video”. They can usually arrange a professional voice-over artist as well. Just give them the script and you will get back an impressive video within a couple of weeks.

Check Your Calls to Action and Color Schemes

Every good sales funnel should have a call to action, such as Buy Now. Be clear about the offer. You should list the price and have an attractive Buy Now button. Hint: Amazon has spent millions of dollars in research to come up with their color scheme and button, so when in doubt, imitate it as closely as possible. Little things like this really can count.

Read Your Sales Letter As If You Were a Customer

Sometimes we can get so caught up in our own marketing that we forget who we are selling to. Always answer the question, “What’s in it for me?” and make sure the offer is clear. If you don’t understand it, your target customer certainly won’t.

Create Great Bonuses

Sometimes the bonuses can be even more attractive than the product itself. Create two to four bonuses of real value to include as part of your package. It doesn’t take long to create these bonus items; you just have to plan ahead. If you know your customers, you should have no trouble coming up with items that they would really like to get their hands on.

Keep the Steps in the Funnel to a Minimum

Don’t have a lot of pages from the time they first see the product to the time they can buy it and check out. Once they have purchased, put them on a customer list. You can learn more about them once they are on that list.

These simple sales funnel strategies can make all the difference between a successful business with lots of profits rolling in and one that struggles to get any customers at all. Learn how to master sales funnels and see what a difference it makes to the growth of your business.