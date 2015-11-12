How to Improve Your SEO from A to Z

If you’ve got a business website, chances are you’ve heard a lot about search engine optimization or SEO, and I can almost guarantee that you are constantly bombarded with telephone calls and emails offering SEO services and promising you the world. Unfortunately many business people don’t understand what SEO is, or that there are many different kinds of SEO and that you don’t have to be an expert to improve your websites SEO.

There are basically two different types of SEO, on-page and off-page SEO, let’s explore both of these types. But first let me mention that SEO tactics are continuously changing, algorithms change and search engines are constantly making tweaks to help their audience find what they are looking for. You have to remember the main role of all search engines is to deliver the very best, most relevant information to the people using the search engine to search, your role is simply to help them to do this.

Off-Page SEO

Off-page SEO consists of anything you do to improve search engine traffic and search results such as inbound links, trust building, social media, blog promotion, videos, press releases, commenting and more. You can use all of these tactics to help build up your website’s traffic and thus your conversions.

Comment on Blogs and Forums

Even if you’re not allowed a link back to your website, your comments on blogs and forums do not go unnoticed, especially today when most use identification procedures via Gravatar or Google to find you through your profile.

Social Media Posts and Promotions

When you write a blog post or publish anything on your blog use social media to promote it. Not only will you get more traffic to your posts, you’ll get more links to your website via your general social media promotions.

Conduct Interviews

Give interviews on radio shows, on blogs, etc., build authority. The more authority you can build by being interviewed, the more links you’ll get back to your website, and the more people will get to know you, your business and its products and services.

Finally, when it comes to off-page SEO, don’t underestimate the power and effectiveness of the good old-fashioned press release to get the word out about your business to the media. Press releases are an excellent ways to publish information about your products and services, especially if you can tie it to a popular human interest story and even more if its relevant news of the day.

On-Page SEO

On-page SEO consists of anything you do to your website to ensure that you get more traffic to your website via the search engines without paying anything for the traffic. Creating perfectly optimized pages is as simple as adding a little extra effort and anyone can do it.

Publish Targeted Content

If the content of your website is of high quality, unique, and relevant to your audience, this will help them find you. They’ll look for words that are inside that content and be sent to your pages by the search engines, the more pages (blog posts) that your website has, the more website visitors you will attract and the more of an authority you will be seen as.

Headings on Pages

Using keyword-rich phrases for the headings on your website, including your blog posts, will help search engines find you too. Plus the words will be something your audience will focus on as they scan your page.

Check Grammar and Spelling

You want people who visit your website and to come away believing you have authority on the topic that’s in your niche. Therefore, it’s important to double check your grammar and spelling.

Code Your Website Right

Within images, headings, descriptions and more, there are ways to use metatags to give the search engine clues about the topic on your blog or website. Use them properly to describe images and the subject matter, so that the search engines index you and your audience can find you.

Using both on and off-page SEO is an extremely effective way to ensure that you set up each page on your site properly. If you use self-hosted WordPress, you can use various plugins like Yoast SEO to help guide you for on-page SEO, it’s free and extremely useful.

