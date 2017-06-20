How to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy

There are a number of ways to improve your email marketing strategy for better results.

Integrate It with Everything You Do

Many business owners and marketers focus on email list building, but email marketing tends to be an afterthought. However, studies have shown that at least 50% of people purchase an item if they have received an email about it, and they also spend 40% more money per purchase than those who have not received an email. This shows that emails not only inform but they also tend to build loyalty and trust within your target audience.

Use an Editorial Calendar and Stick to It

A lot of marketers email only when they feel like it or have a bit of spare time. This should not be the case. If you have an editorial policy for adding content to your blog, you should also have an editorial policy for adding content to your email marketing platform.

You can fill up your email calendar in one of two ways. The first is to add autoresponder emails (also known as follow-up emails) to your email list so that the information will be sent out automatically in a hands-free way. Copy and paste into the interface once, and whoever is on the list will get all the emails in the series automatically.

This is an effective, relatively hands-free way to run your email marketing. It means that no matter how many people sign up for your list, they will be able to hear from you over and over again on a regular basis. The pre-loaded emails will keep on earning for you over and over again. Just make sure it is evergreen content – that is, information which will not become out of date.

For special occasions, use your broadcast email. Think of a news broadcast. Send a broadcast email when you have something that is time-sensitive, such as a new product launch, Fourth of July sale, or special 12 Days of Christmas promotion. Use the broadcast calendar feature at your email marketing platform (such as AWeber) to keep track of what you have sent out and what your results are from each mailing.

Reuse and Repurpose Your Broadcasts

If something works well, don’t try to reinvent the wheel. Track and test your success every time you send out an email. Look at the open rate, clicks and sales. Reuse the best sales and special holiday emails again in the future, such as next year or several months from now if you can set up the same kind of sale.

Use the same subject lines with different product names to help keep your open rates high. You should soon have a full calendar of follow-up and broadcast email you can send out on the appropriate date.

Check Floating Holidays

The only problem with the annual email editorial calendar will be the floating holidays such as Easter, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Green Monday. At the beginning of each year, check the most important floating holiday dates and pencil those in on your broadcast email calendar. You can still use previous emails; you just need to put them in the right place on the calendar.

Model Best Practices

Look at the emails you get sent. Which do you read? Save the subject line and/or the entire email and see if you can adapt it to your email marketing needs.

Ask Your Audience Their Opinion

One of the best ways to continue building relationships and loyalty with your subscribers is to ask them their opinion from time to time. Don’t be afraid to send out surveys, run contests, and ask for feedback. Then show that you care. New products based on their answers show you are paying attention to their ideas.

Adopt these simple strategies and you should soon be able to improve your email marketing program, for better results.