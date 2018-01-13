How to Hold an Online Contest to Grow Your List

Holding online contests works great at growing your email list. You can have a general contest open to everyone, or you can open the contest up to only customers and still grow your list. Get your affiliates involved, run some ads about your contest, and get the word out, and your list will grow substantially.

Know Who Your Target Audience Is

If you don’t know who your target audience is, you can’t do anything – from writing content, to creating products, to having a contest. Knowing who the target audience is answers so many questions for you regarding when, what, why, where and how you’ll proceed. Everything you do is about your audience and what type of value you can provide them.

Know Your Goals for Your Contest

One goal, in this case, is obviously list building, but are you wanting to promote a certain product to the list that you build? Do you want to launch a new product? Do you want to make fast sales? Do you want to collect user-generated content? Write down the goals for your contest so that you can ensure that you’re doing what needs to be done to meet that goal.

Use the Right Tools for Your Contest

There are many tools that you can use for contests. Each social platform has its own approved contest software and in some cases, there is third party software that can work very well for your needs. If you want to run a contest on Instagram and Facebook, check out ShortStack on https://www.shortstack.com/.

Market Your Contest

Don’t have a contest without also adding the marketing component – just like you would with any product you want to launch. You’re going to want to get your affiliates involves, run some online ads, and share widely on all social media platforms.

Test, Track, Tweak

Everything you do should have a goal. That goal should be a numerical value so that it can be measured. Did you want to improve the sign-up rate by 50 percent? Did you want to get 100 new subscribers? Did you want your contest to “go viral” and if so, what does that mean in terms of numbers?

Follow Up

When the contest is over, you don’t have to let it be over yet. Follow up with everyone. Loudly announce the winner. Interview the winner. Interview the top three entries. Send email messages that you’ve pre-planned to everyone who entered and everyone who signed up during the contest.

Holding a contest to grow your list is an excellent way to accomplish your list-growing goals. Treat the contest as you would another product so that you promote it, launch it, test it, and improve it for the next time.