How to Grow Your Business with Live Events

As a business owner the whole point of events is to grow your business and this means growing your contact list or email list subscribers. Just like giving away a free eBook or report to increase your email list. But, live events can attract a lot more people, a whole lot faster than promoting a free eBook.

If you think about it, live events are often a lot more personal in nature, giving people a chance to interact with one another and the movers and shakers within your niche, to speak with experts and to get personal attention. Somehow live events are just a lot more effective and personal than a pdf type report.

Hosting Teleseminars and Webinars

You can literally reach hundreds of people at one time with a live webinar, all while you’re sitting in your home or even a hotel room at the beach. You can host them free, or for a fee; it’s up to you and depends on your goals. To expand your reach, highly consider free and make sure you record them for use on your website.

Join with Others

Joint venture partnerships for events work very well because the more experts on the panel who will present, the less work it is for you. And you can all take advantage of the power of marketing through each other’s lists which means you’ll both reach a much larger audience.

Give It Away Free

This is mentioned above, but it is important enough to bring up again. Hosting a free event will get more registrants than hosting a paid event, which means more people on your email list. Your email list is the best place to market to them over time but since it usually takes time to convert people, this is a great start.

Collect Registrants’ Information

For every event, require at least an email address with a double opt-in form so that you can send them other information about your products and services. Most people will be fine with at least providing a first name and email, but don’t make them jump through too many hoops or you’ll lose them. Forms work like this, the less information people have to share with you the more people that will fill the form in, the more you ask the fewer people will fill it in, and remember you can always collect more information later.

Demonstrate Your Products or Services

Use a live event to demonstrate how your products or services solve problems for your audience. If you can show them by using case studies, and actual demonstrations of how your products works, you’ll get more believers who are willing to spend money and you’ll gain customers.

Teach Your Audience Something

If you have a coaching practice, a great way to attract more clients is to actually teach your audience something, at least a taste of a larger service. For instance, if you’re a web designer, you can teach your audience how easy it is to use WordPress for designing interactive websites. Believe it or not, many people will choose to hire you instead of doing it themselves, even if you teach them how to do it, how else would I stay in business.

Preview Higher Priced Events

Let’s say you’re having a live, in-person event in Vegas, a webinar or teleseminar is a great way to give the audience a taste of what they’ll get at the event and meet the people who are going to be speaking at the event.

Expand Credibility

Interview experts, current and former clients / customers live on the air to help expand your credibility with your audience. When they meet people that you’ve helped, they’ll be more likely to trust you when it comes time to purchase a product or service from you.

Replay Events

What’s really great about live events is that you can record them and then reuse and replay them. That means you work once, and then put that work that you did once to use many times over.

Growing your business with live events is a very effective way to increase your reach, establish credibility and to earn new business, as well as get long-term business from people who are already fans of yours.