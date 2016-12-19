How To Get Your Emails Opened More Often

The whole point of email marketing isn’t to send as many emails as you can to as many people as you know, it’s to actually get people to open your emails and to read them. There are some pretty awesome ways to get people to open your emails, and ways to help ensure that people want to open your emails.

Tell Your Audience What to Expect

It’s great when people sign up for your email list, but there is more to it than that. You then have to get them to actually open up your emails. At the time of subscribing, explain exactly the type of emails that will be delivered.

Create Better Subject Lines

To get opens you’ll need to learn how to make great subject lines. You’ll need to use the right type of words to get their attention but that also explain what’s inside. You never want to trick them, because then you train them not to click.

More Personal “From” Line

Use your name in the subject line instead of your business. This will make it more likely they’ll open the email because it’s from their friend instead of the business owner.

Deliver Amazing Content

Nothing is worse than clicking on an email and finding the content inside disappointing. If you create amazing, informative, and useful content for your audience, they’ll not only love it and read it – they’ll also look forward to it.

Test Everything

You will want to test different subject lines, different sales pages, and different types of calls to action. When you do, just change one small thing and send it out to your list a little differently. The one that works best wins. Keep notes so that you know what works best for your audience.

Send at Different Times

Try sending out your emails at different times to find out when the best opening time is. Check also with your autoresponder provider, because they may have some stats available for that which you can try.

Use Power Words

Learn about the right power words to use with your audience. Some words will work better than others and it’s highly dependent on your niche and your audience what those words are.

Avoid Spam Words

The spam words are, “free”, “reminder”, or anything that brings up a sale. You don’t want them to see right away in the subject line that you’re selling something. You need to warm them up first with the content in your email.

Use Numbers

One thing that people like a lot are numbers. Look at the title of this blog post. Even though the number itself is not a keyword, it helps the audience when there is a list inside that is going to help them.

Getting people on your email list is half the problem. Getting them to open them up is the other half of the problem. But, by studying your audience, understanding the right words to use, and knowing how to get more personal and build relationships via email, it will help you go far in getting more opens for your emails.