How to Get Personal with SMS and MMS Marketing

When you do mobile marketing, you are getting super-personal with your audience. After all, most people carry around their phones these days, even the toilet. How much more personal can you be? But, because of this you must be very careful not to appear robotic and impersonal. Let’s go over some ways to get personal with SMS and MMS marketing.

Use Their Name

When you collect the information, get their first name or a nickname, so that each message you send uses that name. They’re much more likely to pay attention to it then.

Use Your Name

Instead of just using a brand name, consider using your first name. If you have many people who work with you and send messages, consider using their names too.

Keep It Short

If you send messages that are too long, it doesn’t feel very friendly. In fact, it can feel pushy and irritating. You don’t want to do that. Therefore, have a goal in mind when you send your messages and make them short and to the point.

Send Video Clips

The great thing about MMS is that you can send short video clips or images and URLs to your customers that will provide a great visual of what you’re wanting to tell them.

Let It Be Two Ways

Don’t only send messages to your customers; let them send messages to you too. Have a contest that requires a response, and use technology that enables you to answer back quickly based on what they say.

Send Exclusive Offers

This is where knowing your audience of one can come in to play. Create exclusive offers just for certain customers who have performed certain actions. This will feel personal to your customer.

Bring Them to Your Other Online Real-Estate

Don’t just deal in texts; send them links to interact with you on social media, your website, and in an email.

Follow Up to Email via Text

A great way to integrate email and text is to use text to follow up on an email. Whether they email you or you emailed them, and you know they read it, using text in this way feels more personal.

Know When to Text

Don’t be random about texting. Use data to discover the best time to text your customer so that they feel as if you’re reading their mind.

Let Them Pick Their Preferences

Your customers should get to pick how you send them messages. The technology is there that allows them to customize how they get their messages and when.

The more personal you can be based on their name, their behavior, their wants, needs, and desires, the more they’re going to respond – especially if they feel as if you’re also responding to them too in an engaging and interactive way.