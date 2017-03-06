How to Get Maximum Results from Google Analytics

Google Analytics is software that Google offers webmasters to help them identify what is working and what is not working, to draw and boost conversions. There is a lot you can accomplish if you have the right data. The key is to get data from Google Analytics that is actionable. This type of data answers the what, where, when, why and how that you need to maximize and properly optimize your online real estate.

Look at the Details

Look beyond clicks to understand more about the person who clicked. You can see what page they landed on, where they clicked through from, what keywords they searched for, and more. These details can help you understand more about your audience members so that you can do more of what makes them click through.

Look at Demographics

You can look at your audience’s demographics such as age, gender, and other demographics to find out how you should adjust your blog. For example, if you find out that more males visit your blog than females, how might that change your tone, colors, and language? How about age groups? Does that change anything?

Look at Location

Your visitors may come from all over, but if you can narrow down where most of your visitors come from, you’ll be able to better determine how to adjust your SEO. For example, if you’re getting a lot of visitors from an area you don’t want, but not a lot from an area you do what, you have some work to do on your content.

Look at Popular Pages

When you find that you have some popular pages, study them to find out why they’re popular. Create more of these types of pages. On the pages that you already know are popular, add improved conversion tools such as newsletter sign-ups and strong CTAs for your offerings.

Look at Time on Pages

How long someone spends on a page can signal whether people are consuming the content or not. If people are clicking away fast from pages, too fast to read or listen to a video, figure out how you can improve the page to make it more attractive. On pages that are popular, promote those more while ensuring you’ve optimized your CTAs.

Look at Landing Page Traffic versus Conversions

If you run an advertisement and get a lot of clicks to your landing page, compare that to how well the page converted. If the page is converting up to industry standards, you’re good to go. But if it’s less than expected, you have two things to check. Look at the advertisement and compare it with the landing page. Are you speaking to the same audience? If not, how can you fix it?

Look at Split Testing Results

If you’re not engaged in split testing (comparing two almost identical elements) then you’re missing out. For example, you may want to test different headlines against each other to find out what works best.

There are numerous things you can learn from Google Analytics. But, the best thing you can do for your success is to focus on actionable data. If you can’t fix something with the data, what’s the point of the data? Know your goals, and know what data to study to help you achieve those goals.

If you would like to learn more about Google Analytics I have an eBook you can purchase for just $19.95 this gives you all sorts of useful information that will help you better understand Google Analytics and therefore do better, more effective online marketing. Click here for details.