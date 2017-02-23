How to Gather Consumer Insights

There are many factors that make up your consumer insights. The more information that you can gather, the more you’ll be able to target your market. These insights will help you answer who your audience is, who your customer is, what they need, what you can deliver and more.

There are many ways to gather consumer insights. You can collect information from numerous parts of your business. Social media, your website, and email marketing all come to mind regarding where to gather the information using native analytics software. You can also use Google Analytics to get even more insights. Once you have the software installed, consider the following.

Customer Type

You probably have more than one type of customer that fits in with your ideal audience persona. It will help you to find out who they are using analytics with your social media, website visitors and more. This will help you create better-targeted marketing materials.

Observe Real Time Behavior

You can use heat maps via Google Analytics to find out what your audience is doing real time. You can also observe what happens on social media, within the email, and information such as how long your audience stays on your website consuming the information that you provide.

Communication with Customer Service

A good CSM will help you judge how well your customer service agents or virtual assistants are working with customers. You can view old conversations and find out what complaints there are and how to resolve them before it happens again.

Note Personal Preferences

Using the systems at your fingertips, you can note what your audience prefers. For example, if you have a membership site and you have video as well as transcriptions for the video, which do most of your audience use? This can help you develop better information delivered in the right format.

Reward Referrals

You can use analytics to find out where your traffic is coming from, which can enable you to do a couple of things. One, you can reward referrals and two, you can do more of what you did to get the referral.

Know the Favorite Parts of Your Website

You can use the analytics to help you figure out what pages are most viewed and for the longest time. This can inform future content that you create in very targeted ways.

Understand Your Audiences Demographics

You may not realize how important demographics are, but what if you thought your audience was one thing and then you finally realized it was completely different? Your marketing messages will become more targeted and effective.

Understanding your customers more is going to help you boost your business to a whole new level. Plus, it’s not even that hard. Most platforms offer some form of native analytics that you can use to find out more about what your customers like and don’t like. Then you can use that information to keep improving.