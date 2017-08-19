How to Find Quality Affiliate Products to Promote

There are several ways to find quality affiliate products to promote. It will often depend on which niche you are working in, what your personal preferences are in terms of who you wish to work for, how you want to get paid, and which products you want to sell. Let’s look at a few options.

Manufacturer’s Website

If you have a product you love and recommend to people all the time, go to their website to see if they have an affiliate program that would allow you to earn commission for every sale. If they do, register for it. Once you are registered, you will create a specially coded link that will track your sales.

Each time you get a sale, you will earn commission. Commission vary, but usually start at around 5% to 10%. They will usually pay you once a month by check or direct deposit to your bank. Insert the link in your content as needed, and start earning money.

The program should also give you access to their full range of products, so write a review of each of the products you use and love, and you should soon have a library of links earning you commissions.

Amazon

Amazon is the largest retailer in the world, with more than $1 trillion in sales in 2016. If you can’t beat them, join them. Become an Amazon Associate and start selling popular products on your own website through your affiliate links. Commissions average about 5% to 10%. This may not be very high, but selling on Amazon is easy because so many people have an account and the company is considered so trustworthy.

Affiliate Marketplaces

Affiliate marketplaces allow you to access a range of affiliate programs in your niche, all in one place. Sign up for the marketplace of your choice, search for companies offering the kind of products you wish to sell, and start creating your links. At the end of each month, you will get one commission check instead of dozens from all of the different vendors.

You can sell both physical products and digital products. The most popular affiliate marketplaces for selling physical goods are:

cj.com

LinkShare

ShareASale

In terms of digital products, ClickBank is the most popular. It also offers the chance to sell physical products. Other digital product marketplaces include JVZoo.com and The Warrior Forum. The best thing about digital products is that the commission will usually be much higher. For example, at ClickBank it starts at 50% and can go as high as 75%.

There might not be as wide a range of products in your niche as you might hope, so it is always a good idea to register with more than one.

Within the marketplace, each company has its own policies. You may have to gain approval in order to start selling as an affiliate. However, not to worry. Even if you are rejected by one program, there should be many others to choose from. In this way, you will find many affiliate products you can sell for a profit.

