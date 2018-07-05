How to Find Exactly What You Are Looking for When Shopping on Amazon

Amazon is now the largest store in the world, offering millions of products for sale in dozens of countries. Its website has become the largest product search engine in the world. If a product exists, chances are you will find it for sale on Amazon, in fact I challenge you to find something not on the Amazon store.

With so many millions of items available, it can be a bit tricky to find exactly what you are looking for. Here are some hints and tips.

Use Keywords

Search for the topic the item is related to, such as dog toys. On the results page, you will see various items, not all of them dog toys. Advertisers bid on ad spots on Amazon. One advertiser is using the keywords “dog toys” to sell their canine dental hygiene products. You can tell they are ads because you will see the word Sponsored. As we can see from this example, the ads are not always a good fit for your search, so we need to dig deeper.

The next set of results comes from the Pet Supplies category. You can also click to see All Departments to get even more listings of dog toys. The first three choices across the page are also sponsored, but they are actually toys, so a better fit than the dental products.

Down the right-hand side of the page, you will see Bestsellers, such as the Classic Kong Toy and a Kong Squeaker Bear.

In the third row of products, you will see Amazon’s Choice suggestions, and more Bestsellers. Amazon’s Choice tabs are black, white and orange. Bestsellers tabs are orange.

Categories

On the left-hand side of the page, you have a number of options. The first is to look at different categories, such as:

Any Category

Pet Supplies

Dogs

Toys

Squeak Toys

Chew Toys

Ropes

Balls

Flying Discs

Plush Toys

Automatic Ball Launchers

Ball Launchers

Click on the Chew Toys tab, for example, to see what is available.

You can also use check boxes below to refine your search:

Refine by

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe & Save Eligible

Delivery Day

Get It by Tomorrow

Prime

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime | FREE One-Day

Pantry

Avg. Customer Review

4 Stars & Up

3 Stars & Up

2 Stars & Up

1 Star & Up

So if you want the toy really quickly, you can select Get It by Tomorrow. If it is an edible dog chew, such as Hartz or Nylabone natural chews, you could put them on an autoship schedule so you never have to worry about running out.

Choosing to look at products only 3 or 4 stars and above can save you a lot of time and ensure you get the best for your pet.

You can also sort by brand:

KONG

ZippyPaws

Outward Hound

Multipet

Nylabone

goDog

And price:

Under $25

$25 to $50

$50 to $100

$100 to $200

$200 & Above

These refinements may not make too much difference when it comes to an inexpensive item like a dog toy or chew, but can save a lot of time and money if you are shopping for gifts and for higher priced items like appliances. You can set your budget from the start so you can focus only on, for example, microwave ovens that are within it.

Bestsellers

You can also search via Bestseller lists from dozens of topics. https://www.amazon.com/Best-Sellers/zgbs

You can sort by bestsellers, new releases, movers and shakers, most wished for, and gift ideas. If we click on the Pet Supplies bestsellers, we see items like flea and tick collars, puppy pee pads, cat litter and pet foods. If we click on Dogs, we see food and treats.

Between using keywords, refining your searches and using bestsellers lists, you should be able to find exactly what you are looking for on Amazon.