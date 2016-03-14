How to Create Targeted Email Marketing Messages

One of the most important factors of email marketing is the actual crafting of the targeted email marketing messages themselves, after all these determine the success or failure of your email marketing campaign. As you know email marketing is such a highly effective form of marketing that you can’t ignore it, not if you want to maximize online sales that is. You often hear people say the money is in the lost, and that’s true. But, you’ll need to ensure that your messages are created correctly.

Simple Is Better

Marketing messages need to be simple and to the point. Don’t make every email marketing message like a sales page and never try to prove how smart you are. Tell your audience something important, and then promote something. It’s as simple as that.

Chunky Content Is Good

When people read email messages (or anything online) they read from top to bottom before they read from left to right. That’s why it’s important to make bullet points, use a lot of white space, and make the content chunky.

Make It about Them

You should stop saying “I” or “We” in your email marketing messages and instead use a lot of “you” and proper names to talk to the person in your email. You want them to know it’s about them and not about you. You are helping them, after all.

Benefits over Features

When you’re telling your audience about a new product or service, always tell them about the benefits. That’s all they care about. How does it help them solve their problems or what direct benefits does it provide to them?

Create Telling Subject Lines

Don’t use clickbait subject lines. You want the subject line to reflect what your audience will read inside the email, so that they will not ignore your future emails because they feel you’ve previously tricked them.

Use Keywords

Even though the email won’t be searched by a search engine, your audience is used to certain words being used. They will need to read familiar words and some jargon that lets them know you understand them and so that you are perceived as an expert in your field.

Write Directly to Your Targeted Audience

When you are writing your email messages, it’s important to picture the audience in your mind’s eye. Create a client avatar to help you write directly to the right person.

Have One Clear Goal in Mind

Don’t have too many goals in mind for your audience in each email. Market one new thing to them at a time and have one good goal for each email message so you can stay focused and maximize results

Proofread

Always be sure to proofread your messages to check for proper grammar and punctuation. You don’t want anything to distract your readers from your ultimate message and yes, I know this is often a failing of my own.

Work on your email marketing messages carefully if you want to see a good return on your investment. Having high converting email marketing messages will make all the difference in your business and don’t forget that you can split your email list and test different messages on different groups so that you know which messages work better than others.