How to Create Compelling Offers and Generate More Leads

One way to make more money is to generate more leads. And to generate more leads, it’s imperative to make more offers. The more offers you have provided, the more entry points you have for prospects to join your email list, and the more ways you can segment your list too. This will make your list much more effective in building your income.

Avoid Confusing Your Audience

Clarity is essential when making offers. You want your audience to take one look and know what they will get, and know the reason why they’re taking you up on the offer. Don’t try to be tricky with your wording. Be straightforward with what you’re offering.

Show Your Value

Don’t be afraid to talk about the value of your offer to your audience. Remember that value has nothing to do with price, although sometimes the price can suggest a value. Your free offers can be very valuable too.

Give Them a Reason to Buy

When your offer is something paid, you want to give them a good reason to buy. What is in it for them? Can you explain to them why they should buy what you want them to buy? Why should they spend their money with you? What benefits will the product give them and how fast?

Reduce Fear and Doubt

You want to find a way to let them know why you’re the right one to make the offer (such as your skill, experience, or education) – something that helps reduce any fear and doubt they have about buying or downloading a freebie that you’re offering.

Make the Offer Time Limited

When you make an offer limited in time, you make them think about it faster. For example, during a webinar, you may want to offer a nice discount if they order prior to the end of the webinar or within 24 hours of the completion of the webinar.

Make an Ironclad Guarantee

One way to ensure that those who really want to take you up on your offer do, is to make a guarantee. Be very specific about your guarantees so that you reduce their fear further and make the sale.

Include a Strong Call to Action

Never forget to ask for the sale or the action that you want them to take. Do you want them to share, do you want them to like, or do you want them to comment? Say so.

Ensure It Works on All Platforms

Your offers need to work on all platforms, especially mobile. The main reason is that most people read and respond to others using mobile devices now.

Add your offers as in-content links, after your blog posts, on social media platforms, and on your website. Put more than one offer and make each offer multiple times. The more offers you make, the more chances you have to build your email list with active prospects who want what you have and appreciate your offers.