How to Create a Professional and Profitable Marketing Video

By now you’ve probably noticed the huge popularity of YouTube and are longing to start your own video channel in order to market your business at one of the top five sites in the world. You’ve probably also noticed that Facebook has taken to video in a big way recently. In fact, the CEO has said that he expects most of Facebook to be video within the next five years.

The problem for most small businesses, however, is how to create a professional and profitable marketing video. The three main issues are money, time and skill.

Money

A lot of small businesses don’t have the cash to hire someone to make a video for them, or to invest in expensive equipment they will then have to take the time and effort to learn how to use.

Time

Small business owners and marketers are already so busy, it can seem almost impossible to add yet another thing to their already long to-do list. If you have never made a video before, there is a learning curve for most methods. If you have bought equipment, for example, you need to learn how to use it. You would also need to learn how to edit it using video editing software.

Skill

If you’re a complete newcomer, it can take a while to create videos that will reflect well on your company.

But guess what? A lot of people just film on their smartphones these days. And there are a number of other free or cheap choices that can get you started with video creation.

PowerPoint

Turn your decks into videos. Set transitions between slides, and the duration the slide should show, and turn it into an MP4. Insert audio if you like, such as recording your explanation of each slide. Add background music if you wish. Then upload to YouTube. Use the YouTube embed code to put the video on your site, and use the share buttons at YouTube to show off your work to the world.

Screen Capture Videos

Screen capture videos are ideal if you want to share your screen with your viewers. You could show a process, such as how to make a video using PowerPoint, or demonstrate new software in order to get your target audience eager to buy. You could also create an entire course or coaching package to sell, for example about how to set up a Youtube channel. Popular free software choices include CamStudio and Jing.

Links:

CamStudio – http://camstudio.org/

Jing – https://jing.softonic.com/

Apps

There is an app for just about anything these days, and videos rendered from slideshows and other items have become very popular. Lots of people swear by Animoto, but with their per month fee, you would do better to use something cheaper. Other top choices include using Music, Flowvella, Stupeflix Studio and Muvee Reveal.

Links:

Animoto – https://animoto.com/apps/mobile/iphone and https://animoto.com/apps/mobile/android

Flowvella – https://flowvella.com/

Stupeflix Studio – https://studio.stupeflix.com/

Muvee Reveal – https://www.muvee.com/

Whiteboard Videos

These look like people drawing and writing on a whiteboard. They are good for marketing and how-to videos. Popular choices include Raw Shorts, Animatron and Open Sankore.

Links:

Raw Shorts – https://www.rawshorts.com/

Animatron – https://www.animatron.com/

Open Sankore – http://open-sankore.org/

Illustrated and Cartoon Videos

These types of videos use cartoon characters to get your ideas across. These are great as “explainer” videos. They are ideal if you hate appearing on camera and want to give things a human, and perhaps humorous touch. Popular choices include PowToon, Biteable, and Moovly.

Links:

PowToon – https://www.powtoon.com/

Biteable – https://biteable.com/

Moovly – https://www.moovly.com/

No matter which you choose, start with a powerful script to convey your message, and see what videos can do for your business.