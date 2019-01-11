How to Create a Continuous Stream of Fantastic Blog Content

Creating a continuous stream of fantastic, fresh, thought-provoking blog posts is a lot easier than you think. Being able to keep effective and interesting content flowing to your blog as often as possible, even daily, will spread brand awareness, increase engagement, and encourage more email list sign-ups. Not to mention help you make more money. What’s more, if you know how to do it, it’ll come to you easily and you’ll never struggle for content ideas again.

Repurpose What You Have

Look at your most popular content according to your analytics and engagement. Turn this content into different forms, and expand the content by adding case studies and more data. Turn a ten-point blog post into ten more in-depth blog posts about each point. Create video content and embed that to your blog.

Read Group Discussions

Even if you don’t have your own group yet to run ideas by, join groups that consist of your audience and read the active discussions. The ones where people ask questions and people offer a lot of different answers are the best places to get ideas. Every question can be a blog post and the discussions can help you come up with more ideas.

Take Notes

Keep a notepad near you or use your smartphone to take notes about conversations, questions, and other information as you see it and hear it. You’ll often get ideas while driving your car, taking a jog, or listening to other people talk. Keeping notes and writing it all down will help.

Use Technology

There are idea generators like Portent.com that you can plug your topic into and it will give you ideas for content. Even if what it generates isn’t perfect, it may get your creative juices flowing enough to help you come up with more ideas.

Use Quora.com

This site is an amazing place to get ideas. You’ll see a lot of questions here, as well as answers. You can type a topic into the search bar to find the kind of information that you want.

Create a Calendar

Based on your product launches, including your own and those that you promote, create a content calendar that is designed to inform, educate, engage, and activate your audience.

Create Trending Content

Outside your calendar, you’ll want to keep your blog exciting by adding in trending, newsworthy content that’s all about what’s happening right now in your industry.

Use Private Label Content

A great way to get content that you can use for your blog is to buy private label rights content (PLR). This is content that you have the right to buy and use as your own in many ways. This type of content can help you come up with many ideas, act as research, and be used with few changes.

When you understand who your audience is and what your goal is with the content you’re publishing, it will be a lot easier to come up with ideas that are fantastic, thought-provoking, fresh and effective in meeting the enjoyment and needs of your audience.

How to Create a Continuous Stream of Fantastic Blog Content
Let's Make Your Website a Success
Wouldn't it be nice to generate some real business?

About Me

I've been designing and marketing websites and businesses for over 24 years and prior to this I worked in sales, marketing and big business for almost 18 years... which makes me not only old, but also highly experienced at this marketing and Internet stuff.  I've won lots of awards and helped thousands of people, and this website is a testament to the information I share freely to help others succeed online.

When I'm not designing websites, doing this online marketing stuff or writing. I love nothing more than getting out on a weekend and scuba diving. I'm a qualified rescue diver and love getting wet in the waters around Perth and Rottenest Island. I also cycle, which must be a sight as I'm not the thinnest of people (lol)... and a paddle on a kayak or a swim helps makes most weeks, perfect. At home I have a marine reef tank, which I just love and on top of that I've an awesome dog, called Ziggy.

What Can I Do For You?

I can work with you to design a website and marketing strategy that actually works. You'll get a website that looks fantastic but also attracts and engages your potential customers, helping generate leads, sales and profits.

What Will It Cost ?

A discussion about your requirements is completely free of charge.

Solutions are tailored to meet your budget and success goals as much as possible, and websites have been delivered costing just a few hundreds dollars a month or for one of payments of a few thousand... it all comes down to our discussions, if you want a website that generates millions of dollars in sales your budget will obviously be bigger, if you're a small business then your goals and costs will be more realistic, at least to start with.

What Should I Do

Click the button below and fill in the form, and I'll reply with a few questions... we can then have a discussion and get to know each other. You'll learn what I can do specifically for your business, gain some free advice and you can then decide if you want to work with me to help grow your business.

 

Learn more and place your order by clicking here