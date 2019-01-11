How to Create a Continuous Stream of Fantastic Blog Content

Creating a continuous stream of fantastic, fresh, thought-provoking blog posts is a lot easier than you think. Being able to keep effective and interesting content flowing to your blog as often as possible, even daily, will spread brand awareness, increase engagement, and encourage more email list sign-ups. Not to mention help you make more money. What’s more, if you know how to do it, it’ll come to you easily and you’ll never struggle for content ideas again.

Repurpose What You Have

Look at your most popular content according to your analytics and engagement. Turn this content into different forms, and expand the content by adding case studies and more data. Turn a ten-point blog post into ten more in-depth blog posts about each point. Create video content and embed that to your blog.

Read Group Discussions

Even if you don’t have your own group yet to run ideas by, join groups that consist of your audience and read the active discussions. The ones where people ask questions and people offer a lot of different answers are the best places to get ideas. Every question can be a blog post and the discussions can help you come up with more ideas.

Take Notes

Keep a notepad near you or use your smartphone to take notes about conversations, questions, and other information as you see it and hear it. You’ll often get ideas while driving your car, taking a jog, or listening to other people talk. Keeping notes and writing it all down will help.

Use Technology

There are idea generators like Portent.com that you can plug your topic into and it will give you ideas for content. Even if what it generates isn’t perfect, it may get your creative juices flowing enough to help you come up with more ideas.

This site is an amazing place to get ideas. You’ll see a lot of questions here, as well as answers. You can type a topic into the search bar to find the kind of information that you want.

Create a Calendar

Based on your product launches, including your own and those that you promote, create a content calendar that is designed to inform, educate, engage, and activate your audience.

Create Trending Content

Outside your calendar, you’ll want to keep your blog exciting by adding in trending, newsworthy content that’s all about what’s happening right now in your industry.

Use Private Label Content

A great way to get content that you can use for your blog is to buy private label rights content (PLR). This is content that you have the right to buy and use as your own in many ways. This type of content can help you come up with many ideas, act as research, and be used with few changes.

When you understand who your audience is and what your goal is with the content you’re publishing, it will be a lot easier to come up with ideas that are fantastic, thought-provoking, fresh and effective in meeting the enjoyment and needs of your audience.