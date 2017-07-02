How to Create a Content Strategy for Your Affiliate Marketing Business

Many people join affiliate marketing programs and simply expect to post a few links and generate sales; if only things where that easy. One of the most important aspects of successful affiliate marketing is to create a content strategy to attract people and generate sales. it is highly unlikely you will make any sales just by posting links on their own.

Creating content such as articles, reviews and more will provide a context for the links, that is, lead up to the purchase, making it much more likely that people will buy. The content and product will be related to each other, and vice versa.

Choosing the Right Niche

There are many profitable niches out there. Three examples that are worth around $65 billion each are golf, quilting, and pet products. You won’t try to sell golfing or pet products to quilters. You will create golfing content and sign up for golf-related affiliate programs. Even getting a small percentage of that $65 billion being spent can be well worth your time, because you create the content and link/s once and they keep on earning for you over and over again.

Reviews and Testimonials

One of the reasons these three niches are so popular is they have a high level of initial investment in equipment. They also have a large number of consumables – that is, things that need to be purchased over and over again. If these people are always going to be buying new golf balls, tees and so on, why not tap into this stream of income that is always going to be generated?

Reviews and testimonials are the perfect way to do this. If you use the product yourself, write a review and post it on your blog. Because you have genuine experience using it, you content will have a real ring of truth to it.

There are many other kinds of products and services available that you can also sell as an affiliate. Imagine there is an ebook at Amazon, or a video course at ClickBank, on how to improve your golf swing quickly and easily. Write a review or testimonial of the course. Create a brief video testimonial showing what you’ve learned in action. All this content can help lead to sales.

Infomercials

We’ve all seen infomercials on TV. In marketing, they might also be referred to as advertorials (ads that are disguised as editorials) or content about a particular topic.

Imagine you have signed up for affiliate marketing programs to do with travel, such as Travelocity, and create free or paid content about tips and tricks for each golf course in a particular location such as Las Vegas, complete with the best places to eat and things to do. The content would help sell all of the affiliate products and you would get commission on everything sold.

Imagine a guide to golfing holidays in Ireland or Scotland. You could have an entire ebook series, or perhaps even film yourself playing at each course, and sell these multimedia packs for far more than an ebook. Post video excerpts on YouTube with an affiliate link, and you can keep on earning with this content too.

Email Marketing

Set up an email marketing list and send great email offers and content to your list. Lure people onto the list with great content in the form of a free special report or other valuable item.

Social Networking

Post valuable content regularly on top social media sites to drive traffic to either your website, or the affiliate offer. We suggest your site first, so you can put them on a marketing list and then start sending them affiliate offers.

All these opportunities will start to turn a profit once you have a content strategy in place.