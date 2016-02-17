How to Craft a Clear and Compelling Brand Message

The backbone of your marketing message is the branding position you create. While it may seem as if the audience determines the branding message, that’s not true. You define it, create it, and publicize it through very clear and precise actions. Smart brands don’t wait around for the audience to determine their place; they tell their stories from day one and guide the discussion.

Know Your Target Audience

Nothing is more important than understanding exactly who your audience is, what their values are, and how they perceive the world. If you can do that, and you can identify what’s important to your audience, you will have an easier time developing a branding message that resonates and gets results.

Understand Which Marketing Segment You Belong to

There are many segments your company can belong to, depending on what it offers. You could be a business coach, a copywriter, or something else entirely. But, you will need to determine exactly which segment you’re in, because it’s very specific. For example, a business coach may coach specific types of business people only, such as those trying to start a coffee shop or those trying to write a book, and so forth.

Define Your Unique Value Proposition

This is exactly what value you offer your clients that are uniquely you. Do you offer them freedom, a way to earn more money, or something else entirely?

Show Social Proof

The more proof you have that you are who you say you are, and that your company does what you say it does, the better. Online the best way to do that is with a lot of real people liking, following, commenting and otherwise engaging with you online. Another way to show social proof that can be used online or off, is to collect testimonials and raves about your business that you can share on your website and in brochures.

Always Be Relevant to Your Target Audience

Keep up the study of your audience so that you will always be significant to your audience in terms of what you offer them. Keep in mind that even companies like Dove or Coke have had to change their marketing messages over the years to better appeal to their audience.

Be Yourself

The worst thing you can do is try to be someone you’re not. You need to naturally attract your audience by being yourself. Show your passion for your audience and solving their problems, and they’ll become raving fans who share your message for you.

Narrow It Down

The more you can niche down your message to a single point, the better. If you can name one problem you solve for your audience and put that into a tag line so that you can spread that message to everyone, you’ll be that much closer to sending a compelling message about your brand.

Be Authentic

You don’t want to blow smoke when it comes to building your brand. Brand building isn’t the same thing as advertising, where sometimes it’s okay to exaggerate a little bit. You must be clear and honest with yourself and others about what it is you and your business can do.

It’s not an easy thing to do, but if you take control of the message and drive it toward your goals, you’ll come out a winner in the branding game.