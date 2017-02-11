How to Choose the Right Affiliate Products to Promote

Choosing the right affiliate products to promote takes some thought, knowledge and consideration. Plus, you need to do your research. You need to know who your audience is, what their pain points are, what drives them to make purchases, and what types of products you want to offer to them based on their wants. In addition, you want the product to be amazing as much as you need the creator to be amazing.

This means there is a little work involved in choosing the right affiliate products to promote.

Who Is Your Audience?

It’s imperative that you do audience research so that you know how to target the right audience for the products you promote. The audience research should come first to ensure that you know who they are. And from the moment they come to your blog or website, they need to know they belong and are in the right place.

What Are Your Audience’s Pain Points?

You need to know what keeps your audience up at night. What are their main problems? For example, if your audience consists of young women between the ages of 19 and 27 who want to lose weight in a healthy way, what are their pain points that you can identify? They could involve hunger, time, cooking skills and more, depending on where you want to focus your energies.

What Kind of Products Do They Want?

The great thing about having an active and engaged audience is that you can also survey them and ask them what they want. Send out a notice to your list asking them to fill in one answer on a survey. Ask them what their major pain point is, or ask them to choose between two different types of products.

What Price Point Can They Afford?

When you do the research on your audience you’ll discover a lot of things about them. Ensure that you know their average income so that you can determine how much money they can afford to spend on the products and services that you may promote. If you’re going too low, they may perceive your product promotions as cheap and poorly made. If they’re too expensive, they won’t be able to make the purchase.

Who Created the Product?

It’s important to know who created any product that you want to market to your audience. You want to know if they’re knowledgeable enough to create a product that your audience will like. You also want to ensure that the person who created the product has a good reputation.

What Type of Commission Is Offered?

How much you’ll earn on each sale is vitally important because that will inform how much you can spend on promotions. Plus, it will help you determine how many you need to sell to meet a certain income goal. Understanding all these factors are important when choosing an affiliate product to promote.

How Do You Rate the Product?

It’s important to buy the product or ask for a review copy so that you can judge how good this product is. The more you truly know what’s inside the product rather than just the marketing materials, the better. You’ll have more success promoting something that you are proud of too.

Is the Customer Service Good?

Also, when you promote other people’s products as an affiliate marketer, you are turning your audience over to another business and letting them provide customer service. It’s imperative that you know for sure how good the customer service is so that your audience doesn’t have to suffer through bad service.

You need to ensure that you’ve done the research necessary to answer all these questions. Because you can bet that if something is wrong, you’ll hear from your audience about it. Don’t promote anything you wouldn’t use yourself if you needed it, and you’ll be rewarded for your efforts.