How to Choose the Best Social Media Platform for Your Advertising Campaign

Deciding which social media platform to spend your advertising dollars with is easy, it’s the one where all of your potential customers hang out. Chances are it’s Facebook as everyone it seems uses Facebook, with over 1.8 billion users per month. This means that one person in every five that spends time using a smartphone is spending time on Facebook.

Facebook has also recently acquired the popular photo-sharing site Instagram. The app has been downloaded more than 500 million times. If you have highly visual content, this would also be a great place to advertise, and you can do it all right in the Facebook interface.

High Quality Targeting, Less Cost per Click

Facebook is one of the best social platform to advertise on because it is easy to use, allows you to target your advertising audience better than any other, and is inexpensive compared to many other online ad networks, commonly referred to as pay per click (PPC).

Facebook makes it easy to create ads, they have template based ads you can create in minutes even from scratch. Choose an image, add your text, and you’re done. You can even choose the image from the many images supplied to Facebook by Shutterstock.

Facebook makes it super easy to target your audience, simply choose gender, age, location, language and more. Sort by interests, such as golfing or quilting. Facebook’s calculators will give you an estimate of how many new people you can attract with your ad per day. What would it be like for your business if you got 10 new leads a day? 100? It’s all possible with Facebook ads.

Facebook ads are much easier to use than Google AdWords and Bing Ads. It can also be integrated into the regular marketing you are doing on Facebook once you set your goals.

Setting Your Business and Marketing Goals

The first thing Facebook will ask when you decide to create an ad from scratch is what your goal is for the advertising campaign. Do you want more subscribers, more likes or more sales? Once you decide on it, you will see suggested ads and pre-sets that can help you create a professional-looking ad even if you are a complete beginner.

For example, if your goal is lead generation, you can create a solo ad to lead to your registration page for visitors to give their email address and get a free item such as a newsletter or special report in return.

You can also create an entire sales funnel of introductory text, sign-up form, privacy policy, and confirmation that the person has subscribed, all within the Facebook environment. Everything will be uniform in terms of color, photo, and logo, making your funnel within Facebook look like it was created by a professional marketer even if you are a complete beginner online.

An Organic Experience

Facebook ads is one of the best networks in terms of targeting, responsiveness, and cost per click. They also get a much higher click-through and interaction rate than Google AdWords, for instance, because Facebook ads are non-disruptive. The paid ads and free content both look the same, with the exception of the word “Sponsored” on the ads.

They are also organic because you can promote your business page on Facebook. If you get page likes and follows every time you post an item, some of your followers will get to see it in their news feed. This will give you more engagement; that is, likes, comments and shares.

If one of your posts gets a lot of engagement, Facebook will suggest that you “boost” the post; that is, use it as an ad. All you have to do is pick your target audience, and Facebook does the rest… however this isn’t always the best policy as it all comes down to your goals and what you are trying to achieve.

If you’ve been looking for a low cost and easy way to get targeted traffic to your website, sales page, etc.. Facebook might just be the answer, and it is certainly something every business owner should consider.