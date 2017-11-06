How to Capitalize on Influencer Marketing

When you set up an influencer marketing campaign, you want to get the most from it. Don’t just give it to the influencer and walk away. Instead, be part of the campaign so that you can increase eyes on the campaign as well as increase the results of it. Just because you’re using an influencer doesn’t mean you can’t involve the audience you already have too.

Use Micro Influencers

Instead of trying to go after the most famous YouTube star that talks to your audience, try going after influencers that have smaller audiences consisting of less than 50K followers. You’ll end up paying less, and you’ll end up with better leads because their followers will see them as more honest and authentic than if they had a million followers. You’ll get higher conversions and save money too.

Find Niche Experts

Another way to locate the right influencers for your audience is to find the niche experts in your industry that offer product reviews and promotions. When a niche expert recommends a product to their audience, the conversion rates are going to be a lot higher than if someone with no expertise in the subject matter recommends something.

Set Your Influencer Free

Don’t try to control all the content. Do provide information and points about your product such as the benefits and features you think will appeal to their audience, but give them free rein on the content. Offer your help with graphics, editing, writing, and so forth. However, don’t give them a lot of restrictions on how they present your product, or it’ll be inauthentic.

Comment on the Posts

When the campaign starts, make sure you read all comments and answer questions if they arise so that the influencer doesn’t have to work harder than necessary. Plus, if you’re answering questions about your product, you’re showing how great your customer service is too. The first thing you should do is thank them for posting, shout out to them on your social networks, and let them know how happy you are about them sharing your products and/or services.

Share with Your Audience

When an influencer shares your products with their community, you want to share and repost to your networks too. Of course, ask them if it’s okay first, but they’ll normally be thrilled if you post and share the work they’re doing with your brand. If you can find a way to feature the influencer within your community, all the better. They’re going to be more excited about the fact that they’re getting exposure too, and thus they’ll work even harder to tell your story to their community.

Pay to Promote

When you post to certain social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, you can boost the posts to ensure that more people see it. This is mostly true with Facebook where they control how many see your posts, even within your own community. But with any network where you can boost exposure with as little as five bucks, you should do it. That way, more eyes get on the campaign than would through normal means.

Join the Conversation

Joining the conversation about your product with the influencer, their audience, and your audience, and everyone will stretch the campaign. This is because the more views, likes, and shares your campaign gets, the more people see it. It’s kind of like what would happen if you rolled a snowball down a snowy hill. The ball would get bigger and bigger as it goes grabbing more and more snow onto it. The same happens with influencer marketing. The more you can spread the message in a consistent manner, the better.