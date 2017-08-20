How to Build Credibility and Earn More Affiliate Sales

Affiliate marketing can be one of the easiest ways to earn money online. However, because it is so easy, you need a strategy to help you stand out from the crowd in your niche. One of the most successful methods that is still under the radar but becoming more popular is to build credibility and become an “authority” in your niche.

Know Your Niche

Even if you are a complete beginner, it is relatively easy to become an expert in your niche. The best way to start is by choosing a topic or niche you already love and/or are familiar with, and using what you already know from personal experience. This can include how-to information, products you use, product reviews and comparisons, and more.

Do General Research

Once you have tapped into all you know about the niche, it will be time to do research and present the information to your target audience. The best research if you want to build credibility is to discover the “pain points”, or most pressing problems, of your target audience and then offer effective solutions.

Once you have a list of pain points, it is time to create content about them, and search for affiliate products that will really work.

Do Specific Research

Now that you have decided on the niche you wish to work in, it’ll be time to do more detailed research. The first thing to check out will be the main sellers in this niche who have affiliate programs.

Think about the places you usually shop online and see if they have an affiliate program. They might administer it themselves, or be part of an affiliate marketplace. No matter which, you want access to top products that offer real solutions.

Check out the chat on social media and forums to see what products people are talking about. They might mention they are thinking of buying them, or are using them and giving feedback.

Product Look-Up

Once you have done broad niche research, it’s time to drill down to find the best products. Register for all the affiliate programs you are interested in and start creating your links.

But of course, a link means nothing without a context. Some content needs to go with it. Think of the type of information potential buyers need in order to make a final decision about whether or not to buy.

Look at the reviews on Amazon, and the questions about the products, for instance. Create a checklist for yourself of the most essential things people need to know about the products in your niche – size, weight, price and so on. Then start writing your own reviews or articles about the items. This content will drive sales and position you as an authority in your niche. The air of authority will help you make more sales.

Content Is King

It will help if you use the product or have a least tried it, because in this case, your content will have a ring of truth to it compared to other affiliates in your niche. Avoid selling anything that you have not tested yourself. You don’t want to get a reputation for suggesting junk. As an authority you want to point your target audience in the right direction for the best bargains and the most effective solutions.