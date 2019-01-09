How to Bring Your Blog Up to Date

Many blogs including this one, are full of distractions like sidebars, advertisements, and too much information. This distracts the audience from engaging in the way that is the most effective for you to build your list, grow your brand, and make more money.

Use a Modern Theme

If you use self-hosted WordPress for your blog, you can easily update your theme to be one of the more modern minimalist themes. These take out distractions and make it easier for your visitors to read the blog and act when you call them to do so.

Improve Navigation

The truth is, your navigation should be minimal too. You don’t need to have huge drop-down menus or a bunch of different things to click on. You can have top navigation that gets the visitors to where you want them to go, and then leads them to the rest via in-content links, links to like content under blog posts, and other ways that work better than sidebar content.

Include a Call to Action in the Header

Putting a CTA in the header of your blog page to capture email list sign-ups is an effective way to create a header that gets attention. You can also use this area to mention the most important content that is on your blog to direct visitors where you want them to go.

Create a Complete Footer

Even though you want the top navigation to be limited, you can create full navigation in the footer. It’s a great place to put everything that people might go looking for, such as copyright information, related sites, contact information, a link to a sitemap, and more.

Add Widgets That Are Useful

If your sidebars stay the same, people ignore them. But if you use a widget, that will enable you to show popular posts, comments, breaking news, and maybe featured sales that will get their attention more.

Add a Slider

Another way to present more information is to use a slider that features your best blog posts across the top. That way your viewer doesn’t have to search around; they see what’s best right up front. This, combined with in-content links, and under posts recommended content, can keep your visitors on your site longer.

Change Your Typography

Changing the typography on your site to more modern and custom typography is a great way to make the headlines in your blog posts stand out. Using colors and fonts that get attention will really make people want to look at and read your content more.

Improve Images

Update images on older blog posts while updating the information in the content. By doing so, you are making your blog look more modern. You’re bringing back attention to the older content by updating it too.

As you conduct the updates, just do one new thing at a time rather than everything at once. You can improve the blog content and images, then update them, change the colors, and improve the navigation over time so that it doesn’t confuse your visitors. You want to maintain your branding so they know it’s yours.