How a Digital Product Can Help You Stand Out in Your Industry

With so businesses online these days, it can be hard to rise to the top and get people to pay attention to your business and brand. A good digital product, can however help you stand out as an authority worth paying attention to.

Here are a few suggestions.

Ebook

As soon as you become an author, you have an air of expertise that others don’t. Even a short ebook of only ten thousand words can put you on the map in terms of becoming seen as an authority in your niche.

Getting your book on Amazon will give you the kind of prestige needed to separate you from the pack. Fortunately, it is really easy once you know how.

Write your book in Word. Give the book a “How to” or interesting title related to your niche. Create a great-looking cover with title and author. Then upload your Word file and cover to Amazon. Fill in the title, author and other marketing details for your book. Set your price.

Once it is published, it will be listed in the Amazon catalog alongside other books related to your niche, giving you the chance to appear side by side with some of the top names in your field of expertise.

Make sure your book has a good title and your book cover looks great, even if you have to hire someone to do this.

A Membership Site

A membership site shows that you know a great deal about your topic and you have premium content with insider secrets that you’re not just going to give away for free.

Blogging is a great way to start establishing yourself as an authority in your niche, but it forces you to give away a great deal of valuable information in order to try to make a sale.

With membership sites you have already made the sale, and therefore the members are entitled to your great information. Membership sites are an excellent way to run your business because you will get regular monthly fees from your customers rather than the hit-and-miss income of people buying your book.

Membership sites can also offer a kind of exclusivity and perhaps even access to you personally, such as a weekly question and answer session on the phone as part of the service. The more access they get to you personally, the more you can charge for the membership site.

Hate talking on the phone, or are just too busy with your day job? Create a members only Facebook group to interact with them.

Offer Online Courses

Online education is booming, both formal and informal. Online education sites like Udemy and Teachable offer the chance to connect with an audience who wants to learn what you have to teach. Organize your material into lessons, add quizzes, homework and other interactivity, and you can not only make extra money, you can also position yourself as an expert with valuable information worth learning.

Use all three of these methods and you should soon have a good reputation as an authority in your niche.