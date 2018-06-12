Grow Your Business by Refining and Mastering Your Craft

Starting a new business is always exciting. There’s so much to do and you are so full of enthusiasm; every day seems like a new adventure. Sadly, for many, if they don’t get the (financial) results they are hoping for, their dream business can turn into a nightmare.

Fortunately, there are a number of ways to grow your business and make the most of the opportunities it offers. Refining and mastering your craft is one of the best.

Know Yourself

Hopefully you have chosen to start your business in a niche or industry you know a good deal about, and are also genuinely interested in. Some people will just try to go for the money and pick a niche because they have heard it was profitable. But unless you are really interested in learning more about it, you will get bored – especially if it does not turn into the money-spinner you were hoping it would be. Follow your passions, not just your purse.

Be Willing to Learn

Being willing to learn is another cornerstone to success. No niche stays exactly the same. And unless you have an MBA in marketing, there is always something new to learn about online marketing, especially when new techniques and trends come down the pipeline.

There are many ways to gain knowledge, from regularly reading top websites and blogs, to taking courses online at college, to getting coaching from an expert in your niche or in marketing techniques that really work. Invest time each day to learn more about new techniques. Make it a point of attending online webinars on hot topics related to your business. Watch how-to videos on YouTube.

Set aside some of your profits to get coaching, attend online course, or go to an industry summit. Remember, keep all your receipts in order to deduct the expenses on your taxes. Being a lifelong learner is one of the best ways to get an edge on your competition and grow a thriving business.

Practice Makes Perfect

Practicing your craft every day is bound to help you improve it. Learning a new marketing method will not be much use if you don’t use the skills you’ve learned to get better at them and to grow your business in a whole new direction.

You might also find yourself dusting off some old skills you haven’t used in a while, but which are just what you need to expand your business.

Challenge Yourself to Do Better

Running your own business can be a profitable path to personal growth as well as business growth. Why settle for average results when you can push yourself a little bit harder and do better.

Track and Test Regularly

Many online business owners are not fond of tracking or testing. Yet the two together are essential for business growth. Tracking shows you what has happened at your site. Testing shows you how you can improve your results.

Tracking and testing require patience and effort, but just think. If testing can boost your sales rate from 1% to 5%, just think what increasing your profits by 500% could do for your business. Make the most of free tools like Google Analytics and Google Experiments, and watch your business grow by leaps and bounds.