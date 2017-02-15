Grow an Engaged and Responsive Email List

You know that a healthy email list is an imperative if you want to build a strong business. This is most especially true for online businesses, but it also works for bricks-and-mortar businesses that are building their email lists.

An email list keeps you close and in touch with your audience in a way that nothing else does. With an engaged and responsive email list, your income will be boosted exponentially.

Create a Targeted Freebie

If your freebie (lead magnet) is not well targeted toward your audience, then you will have a hard time creating a responsive and engaged list. If you make sure it’s completely targeted to the point that only your audience will want it, then you’ll succeed in getting better list members.

Collect Audience Information

Collect names and other information from your list members as they sign up. You want to avoid collecting too much information to start with, but you can offer other things to your list to get more information later. At least collect a first name and email upon subscribing.

Manage Your Email List

As your list grows, you need to pay attention to your list hygiene by deleting non-responsive subscribers. Keeping a clean list will cut down on spam, increase responsiveness and save you money.

Improve Subject Lines

The subject lines of your email messages should be clear, short and to the point. Use keywords, but don’t try to trick the recipient. You want the subject line to be clear about what’s inside and that they don’t want to miss it.

Build Urgency

Your email subject lines and messages should express urgency to your subscribers. They should know that if they don’t read it now or answer the CTA now, they’ll miss out.

Use Current Events

A great way to make your messages timely is to use current events. You don’t have to use well-known events either; you can find a calendar that mentions all the crazy holidays that happen each month. Then use these dates as a way to engage with your audience.

Engage with Your Subscribers

Your email list goes two ways. You can talk to your members one-on-one by asking them to respond to a question you have in email. Tell them to “hit reply” and then when they do it, respond back to them so that they know you’re a real person.

Send Surveys and Polls

A good way to get responses from your email list is to send surveys and polls to your list. You don’t want to make them too long, though. More than a few questions can get confusing. It’s best to focus on one burning question at a time.

Cross Promote

Don’t forget to tell your email list members about your social networks and your blog. When you post information you want them to know, link to it in the place you want them to read it.

Using these tips to help you grow an engaged and responsive list will improve trust and faith in you. You can truly establish yourself as an expert, using your email list and the content you share with them. Some people even believe your best content should go to your subscribers and not to your blog. It’s up to you, but if you really want a responsive list then you need to focus on your audience and deliver exceptional quality.